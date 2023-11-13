Blues host the Lightning after Buchnevich's hat trick

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-5-1, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Pavel Buchnevich recorded a hat trick in the Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis has a 5-2-0 record in home games and a 7-5-1 record overall. The Blues have a 5-3-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has gone 2-3-2 on the road and 6-5-4 overall. The Lightning have given up 54 goals while scoring 53 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn has five goals and four assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Conor Sheary: out (upper-body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back), Nikita Kucherov: day to day (illness).

