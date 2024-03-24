Blues host the Golden Knights after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (38-25-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (38-30-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the St. Louis Blues after the Blues took down the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime.

St. Louis is 38-30-3 overall and 21-12-1 in home games. The Blues have a 30-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas has a 38-25-7 record overall and a 15-14-5 record in road games. The Golden Knights have a 34-8-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 6-3. Jack Eichel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Neighbours has 25 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has eight assists over the last 10 games.

William Karlsson has scored 24 goals with 22 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (upper body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press