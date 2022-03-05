Blues hang on to beat Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Auckland-based Blues held on the beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs 24-22 for their first win of the season Saturday, narrowly avoiding their second last-minute loss in Super Rugby Pacific.

Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland, son of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland, lined up a potentially match-winning penalty two minutes after the fulltime siren. But his kick from 42 meters drifted wide of the left-hand upright.

The Blues led the Wellington-based Hurricanes by 14 points with 10 minutes remaining in their season opener last weekend but saw the Hurricanes score three late tries to steal a 33-32 win, with a match-winner in the final minute.

Blues captain Dalton Papalii feared history might repeat itself when the he saw the Chiefs awarded a kickable penalty in the last seconds of Saturday’s match. He could only watch and hope as Gatland lined up his kick from the left of the posts.

“To be honest, you don’t want to know what I was thinking in my head,” Papalii said. “You don’t want to know.”

Scrumhalf Brad Weber scored two tries to mark his 100th match in Super Rugby, leading the Chiefs to 22-17 lead with 12 minutes to play in a fiercely competitive match. Matches between the Blues and Chiefs are called the Battle of the Bombay Hills, for the low range of hills which separates the regions of the two teams.

“The Chiefs always are physical against us in the Battle of the Bombays,” Papalii said. “But we talked about winning the small moments and stacking them.

“I felt we made it tough for ourselves. It’s a love-hate relationship; we love playing them because it’s test match footy but hate that they’re such a good team.”

Fullback Stephen Perofeta engineered a superb try for the Blues in the 76th minute which leveled the score at 22-22, then converted it from the sideline to put his team ahead with time running out.

The Blues weren’t able to control the ball in the final seconds, though they had penalties and the chance to do so. The Chiefs won the final penalty but Gatland was at the limit of his range and pulled the ball wide.

Weber stuck an early blow for the Chiefs with a brilliant solo try against the run of play in the seventh minute. He kicked deep out of defense, followed up and won a fortuitous bounce to break away and score.

The Chiefs then scored again, though the Blues mostly dominated territory in the first quarter of the match. From a lineout Pita Gus Sowakula attacked down the left flank and when the ball moved to far side of the field Etene Nanai-Soturo outpaced his marker to touch down.”

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke hit back with a try for the Blues before halftime when the Chiefs led 12-10.

Hoskins Sotutu scored from a charged down kick to in the 46th minute before Weber’s second try claimed the lead for the Chiefs. Perofeta capped an outstanding game with his match-winning try.

“I think it highlights what we know about the Kiwi teams, that there’s not much between any of them,” Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. “It’s going to come down to small moments of games. All the Kiwi sides are going to take those opportunities so it’s about minimizing errors.”

