Blues' Carl Gunnarsson evens Stanley Cup Final with bullet from blue line

Carl Gunnarsson was the hero in Game 2. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Aside from a few instances of puck mismanagement, and a few episodes of indiscipline, it looked exactly like the St. Louis Blues would have drawn it up for Game 2.

And for it, they were rewarded. Even when made to wait.

Carl Gunnarsson capped a series of dominant shifts from the drop of the puck in overtime by unleashing a bullet into the top corner behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask to even the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.

It was a much deserved victory for St. Louis, and winner for Gunnarsson. The veteran defenseman nearly wrapped it up late in the third period with a full wind-up that connected with the post.

