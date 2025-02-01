Blues come into matchup with the Utah Hockey Club on losing streak

St. Louis Blues (23-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (21-21-9, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues aim to break a four-game skid with a victory against the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah is 21-21-9 overall and 7-7-2 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club have an 18-2-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis has a 3-8-1 record in Central Division play and a 23-25-4 record overall. The Blues have a 20-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrett Hayton has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has four goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 21 goals and 20 assists for the Blues. Colton Parayko has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

