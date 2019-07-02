Blues coach Craig Berube feeds children orange juice out of Stanley Cup

Craig Berube, followed by his son Jake, carries the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town in Calahoo, Alberta, Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Stanley Cup has been thrown into swimming pools, left behind at the club, and been part of all types of debauchery so it’s nice to see the trophy involved in some good, earnest fun.

Blues head coach Craig Berube was in charge of babysitting the trophy and fed a group of children orange juice out of the Cup on Tuesday, hosting an event in Calahoo, Alberta.

Orange juice never tasted this good out of a glass. #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lFLOZ2zcZ3 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 2, 2019

Just downright adorable, if you ask us.

"When you're playing as a player and when you're coaching you're always thinking about if you win what would you do with your day with the cup," Berube said to reporters Tuesday.

"I've always dreamt of bringing it back here and letting people enjoy it, my family and friends — and that's exactly what happened.”

The Blues are taking the Cup on a five-country summer tour, and it appears the opening legs are off to a great start.

