Blues, Brumbies face playoff jinxes in Super Rugby semifinals against Crusaders, Chiefs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Blues head coach Leon MacDonald says the Auckland-based team is confident and desperate to win as it heads to Christchurch for Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Crusaders.

The desperation is understandable: the Blues haven’t won a title in a full Super Rugby tournament since 2003. But the confidence appears misplaced. The Crusaders are unbeaten in playoff matches at home, a record which now stretches to 28 matches.

They have won 17 of their last 18 matches against the Blues, including two already this season in Auckland and Christchurch. The Crusaders also beat the Blues 21-7 in last year’s final.

The Blues might take a little confidence from the Crusaders’ heavy injury toll. Most-recently they lost All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock to an Achilles injury and nine-test All Blacks backrower Ethan Blackadder with a leg injury.

But the Crusaders haven’t recently been impeded by their lengthening injury list; they beat the Fijian Drua 49-8 in last weekend’s quarterfinals and shut out the Blues 15-3 when the teams last met at Christchurch in the 12th round.

The Crusaders have had to work hard to find replacements for injured players, particularly in the front row and midfield. But they have still won five of their last six matches and head into the semifinals with winning momentum.

The Blues remain a conundrum. If their form matched their confidence they would have equaled, perhaps bettered, the Crusaders 11 Super Rugby titles. But in recent years they repeatedly have failed at critical moments, especially in playoff matches against the Crusaders.

They have many flashily talented players but the hard-nosed approach, the clinical execution and the ruthlessness that playoffs rugby requires seems to elude them.

They have long had deficits of work ethic which they have failed to correct or even recognize. While they matched the Crusaders’ 10-4 win-loss record in the regular season, the Christchurch-based team's mastery of playoffs rugby might make Friday’s match a step too far.

“The challenge of going down there and potentially breaking that unbeaten playoff record is a big carrot and great motivation for us,” MacDonald said. “We’re confident. We’ve been building nicely and there’s a bit of continuity with our squad."

MacDonald said his squad had learned a lot from its two matches against the Crusaders this season.

“Do we owe them one? Yeah, we’re desperate to win,” he said. "We want to play to our potential and show everyone we’re a good team. I don’t think in our group we’re spooked in any way.”

The Chiefs face the Canberra-based Brumbies in Hamilton in the second semifinal on Saturday as they close in on their first Super Rugby title since 2013 when they won under former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

A 13-1 regular season record makes the Chiefs top seeds and favorites. While the Chiefs beat the Brumbies 31-21 during the regular season, the Brumbies have beaten the Chiefs in Hamilton in the past. Although, all previous playoff matches between the teams have gone to the home team.

The Chiefs’ only loss in the regular season was to the Queensland Reds and they only narrowly beat the Reds in the quarterfinals last weekend, which might suggest tactical possibilities to the Brumbies.

“We’ve got to see what the Reds did and then try and do it a little bit better and put own Brumbies spin on it, our own Brumbies charm, and hopefully that will do the job,” Brumbies backrower Tom Hooper said.

The Brumbies also came close to losing their quarterfinal, holding on to beat the Hurricanes thanks to a marginal call in the last minute. If they win on Saturday, they will end a streak of 14 playoff losses for Australian teams in New Zealand.

“I saw a stat ... and we definitely want to put an end to that,” Hooper said. “Someone’s got to be the first, so why can’t it be us?”

