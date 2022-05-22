Blues' Binnington departs Game 3 after collision

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington departed Game 3 of the second round against Colorado after colliding with Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri 6:45 into the first period Saturday night.

Kadri was attacking the St. Louis net when he got his skates tangled up with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen.

Binnington remained on his knees for a couple of minutes and was examined by Blues trainer Ray Barile before leaving for the locker room.

Binnington was 4-1 in five postseason starts with a 1.75 goals-against average and had stopped all three shots he faced in Game 3.

Ville Husso replaced him, making his first appearance since Game 3 of the team's first round series against Minnesota. Husso went 1-2 with a 3.02 GAA in three starts this postseason.

David Solomon, The Associated Press

