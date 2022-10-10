Bluejay Mining PLC Announces 2022 Disko-Nuussuaq Field Programme Completed

Bluejay Mining PLC
·8 min read
Bluejay Mining PLC

2022 Disko-Nuussuaq Field Programme Successfully Completed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM, FSE-listed and OTCQB traded exploration and development company is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2022 work programme at its Green Transition and Battery Metals Disko-Nuussuaq ('Disko') Project, on behalf of Nikkeli Greenland A/S, the Joint Venture ('JV') company created by Bluejay and its JV partner KoBold Metals ('KoBold').

Highlights

● 2022 field activities within this highly prospective region targeted numerous areas for massive nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals ('PGM') bearing sulphides using cutting edge technology and included:

o 3,030 line kilometres ('km') of Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer, Gravity, Magnetics

o 2,115 line km of high resolution UAV Magnetics

o 699 SAMSON deep-penetrating ground ElectroMagnetic ('EM') Stations

o 1,068 line km of HeliSAM airborne Electro-Magnetics

o 3,572 geochemical samples (outcrop, soil, stream sediment samples)

o 45 square km bathymetric survey / photogrammetric survey of key mobilisation locations

● The geophysical data, mapping and the pending geochemical results for all target areas are currently being further integrated with existing data and interpreted by KoBold's expert team utilizing their proprietary artificial intelligence platforms to prioritise and ratify mineralisation targets for eventual drilling.

● One example of early geophysical indications was from the Igdlukunguak area, the site of the historical initial 28-ton massive nickel sulphide boulder discovery, where this season we identified the presence of a 600 metre ('m') EM anomaly along strike of known mineralisation.

● Bluejay fulfilled the role of Field Operations Manager during the 2022 field programme which commenced in June and ended in September, and received an expenditure-based fee for this role.

● The JV Company will incorporate the extensive exploration results, once received, into the 2023 exploration plans.

Kurt House, CEO of KoBold Metals, commented: "Our joint exploration campaign on Disko Island this summer was a significant step forward. We've identified many novel targets and significantly updated our exploration hypotheses. We are looking for what we think could be the most significant nickel and cobalt discoveries in 100 years."

Bo Møller Stensgaard, CEO of Bluejay Mining, commented: "I am excited to report that our first JV exploration campaign with KoBold at Disko-Nuussuaq has been completed successfully. The exploration work performed this summer forms the basis of what we hope will become a globally significant exploration find.

"We are particularly encouraged by the preliminary results we have received to date. At the Igdlukunguak target area on the north coast of Disko Island, the location of the notable historical discovery of the 28 tons Igdlukunguak massive-sulphide boulder (which assayed 6.9% Ni, 3.7% Cu, 0.6% Co and 2g/t PGM), the SAMSON ground programme showed a 600m encouragingly strong, continuous late time EM anomaly with slow decay. This new SAMSON identified anomaly is coincidental with historic geophysical anomalies and is proximal to known mineralisation. This exciting early result, which could potentially represent a target for future drilling for a mineralised body, is just one of the early results from the extensive work programme carried out this summer.

"Numerous other target areas at both Disko Island and Nuussuaq Peninsula were surveyed, and the output is currently being analysed. Once received, the full exploration results will be tied into 2023 exploration plans, and we look forward to updating the market on this.

"The Company is looking to identify a new Battery Metals district which is essential to supporting the global shift to green energy and net zero targets.

"Both Bluejay's own employees and contracted staff, together with KoBold Metals' employees participated in the field work. Our local expertise and experience together with KoBold's outstanding team of experts in the fields of mineralising systems, geophysical and data science, provides a collaborative and complementary match that should enable us to advance quickly into the next phase of work at Disko. We would like to thank the local communities around the project area for their hospitality, service and support throughout the field programme. In addition, we would like to acknowledge the important contributions from local contractors involved in the execution of the activities and the support from Greenland's authorities.

"In total, 2022 represents the most comprehensive exploration campaign ever carried out by Bluejay, a true testament to our operating capabilities in the region."

Further Information & Key Work Programme Details

The work programme which commenced in June 2022 focused on extensive data collection through more than 4,500 line km of aerial geophysical surveying, including 2,115 line km of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey performed by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc., 200 line km of soil sampling and 3,030 line km of Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetics ('Falcon AGG'). Falcon AGG provides low noise, higher resolution, higher sensitivity, measured error and the highest possible production rate.

Bluejay acts as the Field Operation Manager for all activities carried out in the field under the Joint Venture. Nikkeli Greenland A/S (the Greenland registered JV company between Bluejay Mining and KoBold Metals) workforce included 12 Greenlandic workers, as well as number of local contractors, including, Royal Arctic, Air Greenland, Polar Oil, Polar Dive, Pisiffik and STARK. Several local construction companies, also contributed to the completion of a successful, safe programme.

KoBold's technical ability to rapidly adjust and parse incoming geophysical survey data unquestionably maximised the Company's productive window. As an example, a switch from a helicopter-based to ground-based EM acquisition dramatically improved our ability to "see" through conductive cover, to potential targets at depth.

The Dual Ground / Air EM programme, provided by Discovery International Geophysics, covered 699 SAMSON Ground EM Stations and 1,068 line km of HeliSAM airborne EM. HeliSAM is a Hybrid Transient Electromagnetic ('TEM') technique that uses an inductive ground-based transmitter loop in conjunction with a helicopter towed cesium vapour total field magnetic sensor. SAMSON uses a TM-7 receiver system to perform time-domain EM surveys using a total field cesium vapor sensor. This allows the system to operate at very low base frequencies needed for determining the true late-time decay constant of a highly conductive or deep target.

Additionally, and to optimise forward looking logistics, Nikkeli A/S undertook a 45 square km multibeam bathymetric survey, covering key marine access points of Disko Island and the Nuussuaq Peninsula. This will provide a safe approach for ocean-going vessels and barges to mobilise and demobilise equipment in future seasons. To potentially reduce the Company's dependency on helicopters and overall fuel consumption, a photogrammetric survey of a historical 25 km long gravel road located in the Aaffarsuaq Valley on the Nuussuaq was undertaken. Minor repairs to this road would allow vehicle access to potential exploration targets and improve exploration efficiency.

**ENDS**

For further information on the Company and the project please visit the website at: www.bluejaymining.com

Contacts:

Kevin Sheil

Bluejay Mining plc

enquiry@bluejaymining.com

Ewan Leggat /
Adam Cowl

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Bluejay Mining Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Andrew Chubb

Hannam & Partners
(Bluejay Mining Advisory) LLP

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Tim Blythe /
Megan Ray

BlytheRay
(Bluejay Mining Press Contact)

+44 (0) 20 7138 3205

About Bluejay Mining Plc

Bluejay is listed on the London AIM market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and its shares also trade on the OTCQB Market in the US. With multiple projects in Greenland and Finland, Bluejay has now secured four globally respected entities as partners, customer, and co-investor on three of its projects, giving the Company and its shareholders both portfolio and commodity diversification in high quality jurisdictions.

Bluejay has a Joint Venture with KoBold Metals to guide exploration for new deposits rich in the critical materials for electric vehicles (The Disko-Nuussuaq Project). Principal investors in KoBold include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate & technology fund, overseen by Bill Gates, and whose investors include Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio. Other investors in KoBold include Andreessen Horowitz, the premier Silicon Valley venture capital fund and Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company.

Bluejay's most advanced project is the Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland, which is fully permitted and being developed towards production in the near term, with preparatory activities scheduled to commence in 2022. Dundas has a Mineral Resource reported in accordance with the JORC Code of 117Mt at 6.1% ilmenite and a maiden offshore Exploration Target of between 300Mt and 530Mt of ilmenite at an average expected grade range of 0.4 - 4.8% ilmenite in-situ. The Company has agreed a Master Distribution Agreement with a major Asian conglomerate for up-to 340ktpa of its anticipated 440ktpa annual output. The Company has signed on a major European bank to head the financing syndicate for Dundas. The Company's strategy is focused on securing financing ahead of commencing commercial production at Dundas in order to create a company capable of self-funding exploration on its current and future projects.

Bluejay holds two additional projects in Greenland - the 692sq km Kangerluarsuk zinc-lead- silver project ('Kangerluarsuk'), where historical work has recovered grades of 41% zinc, 9.3% lead and 596 g/t silver and identified four large-scale drill ready targets; and the 2,025 sq km Thunderstone project which has the potential to host large-scale base metal and gold deposits. Bluejay has agreed a joint-venture agreement with a mining major at its Enonkoski Project in Finland and has recently signed a binding agreement for a partial divestment in a fourth Finnish project.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bluejay Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719587/Bluejay-Mining-PLC-Announces-2022-Disko-Nuussuaq-Field-Programme-Completed

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • 'The game has never been as dynamic': NHL stars wowed by skill league-wide

    The NHL experienced an injection of offence last season. Led by the exploits of stars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Roman Josi, teams across the league averaged 3.14 goals per game — the most since 1995-96 when Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr combined for a ridiculous 310 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Those types of numbers are hard to envision in today's game, but the current generation of stars continue to push the envelope. "Lots of skill, lots of talent," McDavid, the Edmont

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc