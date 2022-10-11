Bluegrass star Jake Vaadeland marches to the beat of his own banjo

When Jake Vaadeland strolls out on stage in his vintage suit and slicked-back hair carrying his guitar and banjo, he has a point to prove: bluegrass music isn’t just a relic of times gone by.

Instead, with his innovative compositions and effervescent passion for the genre, Vaadeland makes the case that the bluegrass era is happening right here, right now.

Vaadeland, 19, who was born in the Big River area and is now based in Cut Knife, Sask., has gravitated to the stage since he was old enough to reach a microphone.

“I was probably three or four years old,” he recalled of the first time he sang in front of a crowd. “I had a cowboy hat on, and a button-up shirt, and it was my grandparents’ 40th anniversary. And they left the mic alone on stage.

“So of course I went up there and got in on that and started singing Johnny Cash.”

Now, barely a decade and a half after that first impromptu show, Vaadeland is on tour with his band Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys promoting their new album Everybody But Me.

“I’m excited about the new sound,” Vaadeland said. “It’s a little unique, compared to the other albums. We get a little more rockabilly and add more of the steel guitar in there, and snare drums, and stuff like that.”

The band features Joel Rohs on guitar, Jaxon Lalonde on banjo, Stephen Williams on upright bass and Andy Beisel on steel drums.

At every show, Vaadeland is in the middle of the action, keeping the audience hanging on every word and note.

“I really enjoy the talking up on stage,” he said. “It adds a lot more pressure to me during the show, because I know I have to make sure I can make people laugh between the songs, but I’ve never liked dead air. It makes me really scared and nervous if there’s not constant noise going on, either from my music or the people laughing.”

Vaadeland was raised in an old-fashioned home — “old-fashioned as in furniture,” he says. “The values were not old-timey values” — and has always felt most at home in the aesthetics of the 1940s and 50s.

After a brief, uncomfortable stint of trying to dress like everybody else, in “cookie-cutter t-shirts and jeans,” Vaadeland was wearing his trademark vintage suits to school by the time he reached eighth grade.

In his spare time, he visits the log cabin he built with hand tools out by Big River, or works on his models and miniatures. Even his voice, with strong hints of a mid-Atlantic accent, is vintage.

“I do sort of feel, sometimes, like I’m from another time, like I’m out of time,” Vaadeland said. “All of a sudden I’ll come into the city (and) sometimes people do stare, which is really too bad because, in the moment, I’ve forgotten about it already.

“I’ve forgotten that I’m dressed this way. I’ve forgotten that I’m different. And then all of a sudden people remind me that I’m not the same, and maybe I look fancy or I’m overdoing it, and they wonder if I’m going to a wedding or a funeral when really I’m just going to the gas station.”

But Vaadeland has never let the stares or questions turn him away from the kind of person he wants to be — in character, in aesthetic, or in music.

When he’s writing new songs, he always comes back to his roots — bluegrass, rockabilly and a bit of rock and roll; Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley and Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, celebrating the sounds of mid-century Americana while making them his own.

“It’s just so real — I always thought of it that way,” he said. “Same with jazz music, too, as I think of it. Their wind instruments, their horns, their drums are the way they are — it’s making real noise.”

Vaadeland’s bandmates say that he, too, is the real deal.

“When I first met Jake, I thought maybe the whole thing was a bit of a shtick,” said bandmate Stephen Williams. “But the more you get to know him, you know that’s just Jake. And he’s great.”

Since joining the band, Williams says the “high-energy, fast-paced” group has been a lot of fun.

“Listening to all the talent that’s in front of me, I just can’t help but dance around and have a great time,” he said.

And at every show, Vaadeland looks forward to seeing more people his age get in on the fun.

“Young people are who I really want to reach out to, because I want to make my living doing this for the rest of my life — which means I need young people to enjoy it, if I want to be playing 70 years down the road,” he said. “And I’ve noticed that, when they do come to the show, they do really enjoy it.”

