Bluebloods Louisville, Kentucky ready to tangle

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 16: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team in the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Rupp Arena on December 16, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With Friday's game approaching, fans might be focused on Louisville, the rival, but Kentucky coach John Calipari is thinking about Louisville, the next opponent after a tough loss.

No. 16 Kentucky (9-2) meets Louisville (10-2) on Friday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The Cardinals have won six straight against unranked opponents while Kentucky is coming off an 83-75 loss to UCLA on Dec. 22.

"I told them I wasn't mad about the game. I'm not angry with anybody. I don't think in those terms," Calipari said Thursday. "My thing is how do I get them to play better? If they're unaggressive, then I created a culture that was unaggressive. If they're not beating anybody to 50-50 balls, that is a culture that has been created. Well, that's my job to change that culture and get them back to being aggressive and attacking."

The loss forced Kentucky to take measure of itself with Louisville on Friday followed by the start of Southeastern Conference play on Sunday.

"I'm asking questions of myself," Calipari told the team during a team meeting Wednesday. "Now, are you asking questions of yourself? There's the one that when you're young you're not ready for. You love hearing alibis for how you played."

Kentucky lost to UCLA in part because it gave up 12 3-point baskets. The Wildcats also allowed the Bruins to go on an 18-2 run divided over the end of the first half and the start of the second.

"We had no aggressiveness. We got beat to everything," Calipari said. "We still have a couple of guys that aren't desperate enough. When do you get the importance of coming up with balls?

"When the house in burning, everybody gets it," Calipari said. "You either get the fire or you get the smoke, but everybody gets it. We've got to come together and know that we've got to defend better. We've got to be more aggressive; we got to make easy plays. It takes time to break through that."