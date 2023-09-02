BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a mediocre week for BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to AU$0.22 in the week since its latest full-year results. Revenue of AU$49m came in 2.6% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of AU$0.094, a 11% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from BlueBet Holdings' dual analysts is for revenues of AU$55.5m in 2024. This would reflect a solid 13% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 25% to AU$0.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$57.0m and losses of AU$0.083 per share in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, BlueBet Holdings'future looks a little different to the past, with a cut to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target fell 11% to AU$0.80, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that BlueBet Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 13% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 30% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while BlueBet Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on BlueBet Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for BlueBet Holdings going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BlueBet Holdings you should know about.

