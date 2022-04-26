Blueberry streusel pancakes, espresso martinis: New Johnson County breakfast, lunch spot

Randy Price founded Urban Egg in Colorado in 2014 and grew it to eight locations.

Then, for his first restaurant outside the state, he turned to his roots in Johnson County. He grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1983. He worked at Houston’s on the Country Club Plaza and in Overland Park for several years, and his son, Brennan, was born at Saint Luke’s Hospital in 1989.

On Monday, they opened an Urban Egg in Hawthorne Plaza, 4921 W. 119th St., Overland Park. They will start looking for a second area site in a few months.

Urban Egg offers breakfast and lunch items, including blueberry streusel pancakes with 100% pure maple syrup, stuffed French toast, specialty Benedicts (such as chicken and waffle, and Tuscan with tomato and prosciutto), organic breakfast quinoa, breakfast tacos, blue corn huevos rancheros, corned beef hash with jalapeno bacon chutney, avocado and cheddar chicken melts, and burgers on brioche buns.

On the menu at Urban Egg: Stuffed French Toast.

Menu items (except for the french fries) are made from scratch in-house daily, and it is partnering with many local vendors for the freshest ingredients and to support the community. They include Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Co., Boulevard Brewing Co., Farm to Market Bread Co., Scimeca’s Famous Sausage Co., the Roasterie and Yoli Tortilleria.

The menu also includes natural juice blends and mimosas. Cocktails include espresso martinis, the Morning Screwdriver using Weston’s 360 Vodka, and the Coconut Dream Pie with espresso, coconut syrup and toasted coconut.

Tony Witt prepares a Labella Prosecco at the Urban Egg bar.

The space features natural light streaming in from the floor to ceiling front windows. The walls are in “sunshine yellow” with vivid food photos along the west wall and a bar on the east with large jars holding pineapple and vodka to be used in the mimosas and the Rise & Pine Martini — shaken, not stirred.

It seats 156 people inside and 40 on the front patio.

Food photographs adorn the walls inside Urban Egg, where floor to ceiling front windows let in plenty of light.

The Prices signed a lease more than a year ago and hoped to open six months later. But supply delays, including waiting on new heating and cooling units, pushed back the opening.

“We’re excited to be open and looking forward to Kansas City coming out and trying Urban Egg,” Randy Price said. “It feels great and it is a great time of year for us. We are getting into patio season, excited for Mother’s Day, the graduation groups. May is a very busy month for us.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

CorePower Yoga formerly operated in the space.