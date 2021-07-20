Blueberry, chocolate, banana-nut muffin listeria recall hits Walmart, 7-Eleven, others

The maker of blueberry, strawberry, banana nut, chocolate and corn muffins and mini-muffins sold under several brands recalled those little hunks of sweetness on Monday. They might be contaminated with listeria.

Give and Go Prepared Foods, manufacturer of the grab-and-go muffins, stated in its FDA-posted recall notice: “We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program.”

Vague as that might seem, what’s not vague is this involves, among others, three store brands from the nation’s grocery- selling colossus, Walmart, and the house brand of convenience store giant, 7-Eleven.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. Especially vulnerable are senior citizens, pregnant women, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Consequences of getting listeria include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance. Listeria also can cause miscarriage and stillbirths.

Here’s what’s recalled:

▪ Freshness Guaranteed (Walmart brand) mini muffins Blueberry Streusel, lot Nos. GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,GCD1A and GCK1A; Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel flavor, lot Nos. GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, and GCL1A; Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut flavors, lot Nos. GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, and GCL1A; Banana Nut flavor, lot Nos. GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, and GCK1C; Party Cake flavor, lot Nos. GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, and GCD1C; and Chocolate Chip flavor, lot Nos. GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, and GCJ1C.

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry and Banana Nut Muffins

▪ Great Value (Walmart brand) Snack Muffins Chocolate Chip flavor, lot Nos. GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, and GCD1B; Banana Nut flavor, lot Nos. GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, and GCJ1B; Blueberry flavor, lot Nos. GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, and GCC1B; and Chocolate Chip Brownie snack cup, lot Nos. GCB1B and GCI1B.

▪ Marketside (Walmart brand) muffins, Triple Chocolate flavor, lot Nos. GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C and GCC1C; and Strawberry & Creme flavor, lot Nos. GCB1C and GCI1C.

Story continues

▪ 7-Eleven Selects, 3-pack mini muffins, Banana Nut flavor, lot Nos. GCJ1A and GCD1A; and Chocolate Chip flavor, lot Nos. GCC1A and GCJ1A.

7-Eleven Select Chocolate Chip Mini muffins

▪ Stop & Shop 12-count mini muffins, Blueberry Streusel flavor, lot Nos. GBF1C and GBM1C; and Corn flavor, lot Nos. GBM1C, TGCD1C and GCK1C.

Stop & Shop corn muffins

▪ Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, and Banana Nut flavors, expiration Aug. 29, 2021 and Sept. 5, 2021. This is Give and Go’s brand.

Uncle Wally’s banana nut muffins

▪ The Worthy Crumb, Assorted Large Muffins, Blueberry Streusel, Banana Nut and Double Chocolate, expiration Aug. 28, 2021. Mini muffins, 3-pack, Oreo flavor, lot Nos. GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1AAugust 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021.

These boxes of The Worthy Crumb’s Oreo flavored muffins are among the many muffins recalled on listeria concerns.

If you have any of these muffins, toss them or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Give and Go at 844-366-1171. While you can call 24 hours a day, there are humans available to answer phones Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Pfizer recalls another 12 lots of Chantix anti-smoking drug for a carcinogen’s presence

This cabbage kimchi could cause listeria. The FDA has initiated a recall

Publix announces that a Coral Gables company has recalled its pandebono off the market