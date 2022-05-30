Blueberries Medical Reports 2022 Q1 Financial Results and Provides Corporate and Operations Update

Blueberries Medical Corp.
·13 min read
Blueberries Medical Corp.
Blueberries Medical Corp.

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA), the Canadian parent of Blueberries S.A.S. (“BBSAS”), the premier Latin American licensed cultivator and producer of medicinal cannabis and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, (together the “Company” or "Blueberries"), is pleased to report its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022. Today, Blueberries has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available on Blueberries’ profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Blueberries Medical Corp. continues deploying the strategy of reducing administrative cost, capital and operational expenditures, as well as focusing on multiple revenue-generating activities. Additionally, individuals with proven track record in Cannabis / Pharma / Fine Ingredients industries have joined the management team to cover key roles in the organization, primarily in Sales, Quality, Finance, and I+D.

Financial Highlights

All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Since beginning 2021, when current CEO and Chairman, Facundo Garreton, took over direction of the Company, a new management team was put in place with a single objective, “Blueberries Medical Corp’s short-term strategy will be to minimize fixed structure costs and expenses, reducing capital and operational expenditures, while preserving working capital to optimize the resource and cost structure and focus 100% on revenue generating activities,” added Guillermo Rodriguez, CFO of the Company. “Accordingly, in aligning with this strategy, the Company has begun to expand its commercial revenues, adding more services and extending our model and we have started to provide extraction services to others Cannabis companies in Colombia and Latin America (Latam),” continued Guillermo Rodriguez.

Jose Maria Forero, President of Latin America Operations, also expressed, “Our three fundamental pillars, Operate with Excellence, Connect with Demand, and Differentiate, continue to be crucial in ensuring our long-term success. The company entered in a strategic plan to expand the capability of our facilities to ensure access to GACP CUMCS dry flower both for THC and CBD strains with a minimum CAPEX allocation.”

Jose Maria Forero also added, “To ensure immediate access to premium GACP CUMCS certified CBD and THC flower both for extraction and dry flower exportation purposes, the Company started the negotiation of with one of the largest and better equipped cultivators in Colombia during late 2021, the agreement was completed in March 2022, at the time CBD predominant genetic resources are already on company´s ally facilities.”

“Based on our new model of associated growers through which we can access to dried flower with the genetics we need, and according to the new Colombian regulation that allows the export of dried flower; BBM is able to offer THC dried flowers directly to potential markets such as Israel and Australia. In addition, we started to develop a new model with a European company to transform the dried flower from GACP to EU-GMP to offer our products and services in Europe. We are really thrilled with this new business opportunities,” said Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Blueberries Medical Corp.

Business Highlights

  • Starting this quarter and based on the commercial agreement with an American supplier of cannabis raw materials with US GMP pharmaceutical and cosmetic grade for its commercialization in Colombia and Latin America, BBM has the possibility to offer CBD, CBG and CBN isolates in the Argentinean market for use in cosmetic and pharmaceutical developments. The Argentine market is highly demanding cannabis-derived ingredients for different developments.

  • In Q1 2022, the extraction and remediation of 200 kg of dried CBD flower was completed, obtaining a broad spectrum with a high content of minor cannabinoids that will be offered to the Latin American and Australian market during Q2.

New Colombian Regulation

Blueberries, as a member of Board of Directors of Asociación Colombiana de Industrias de Cannabis (Colombian Association of Cannabis Industries), the largest association of cannabis licensed producers in Colombia, is closely monitoring of the progress of Colombian new regulatory framework (“Colombian regulatory”) surrounding medical cannabis. The Company is keeping abreast of the Colombian regulatory to be well equipped and timely prepared to seize the additional revenues that the new Decree allows; as it, specifically, related to the possibility to export dry flower of THC and CBD strains for the medical market, more efficient access of medical cannabis through pharmacies, the manufacture of FMCGs using non photoactive cannabis derivatives, and the extend of the magistral formulations for veterinary use.

The Company has identified opportunities such as the ability to connect cannabis formulas with patients more easily, the delivery of raw materials and solutions for the FMCGs industry, and for veterinary products as immediate. Therefore, the Company has focused its efforts, time and resources in preparing high value-added formulations and non-psychoactive specialty ingredients for specific Food & Beverages applications and for veterinary uses. Additionally, the Company has approached national pharmacy chains for potential partnership in distributing its medical formulas across Colombia.

At the date hereof, the Colombian Government is still pending to issue the final regulations to implement Decree 811 signed back in July 2021, and that include improvements to the monitoring and control of cannabis according to international agreements, more efficient licensing and quota requirements for psychoactive derivatives, the possibility to export both psychoactive and non-psychoactive dry flower, upgraded regulations on international trade such as enabling use of duty free zones for production of cannabis derivatives, and the use of CBD in food and beverages and other consumer product categories.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Review

The Company’s current strategic focus is centered in the optimization of the cash position, giving special attention to the continued reduction and control of expenses and to the generation of income through multiple commercial avenues and various product lines and B2B services. The management rigorously ensures that all activities are guided under the three fundamentals pillars of Operate with Excellence, Connect with Demand, and Differentiate.

Results for the first quarter of 2022 fall within the expectation of the management based on the strategic decision taken for the last quarter of 2021.

The Company has started to expand its commercial revenues, extending our business model and to provide extraction services to other cannabis companies in Colombia. Together, with the anticipated increased revenue, the Company will focus its spending on CAPEX and EUGMP (European Union Good Manufacturing Practices) certifications.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

 

 

As at March 31, 2022

As at December 31, 2021

Total current assets

 

$

1,100,064

$

1,563,617

Total assets

 

$

3,103,908

$

3,593,880

Total liabilities

 

$

2,197,699

$

2,159,134

Total equity

 

$

906,209

$

1,434,746


Blueberries’ commercial operations have successfully moved from introductory sales of cuttings of its cultivars to associate growers to effective sales of cannabis derivatives and extracts to customer both in Colombia and Peru. The company launched a tolling service processing flower and biomass from small and mid-size licensed producers that is also positively impacting revenue results this year.

BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CORP.

 

 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

Product revenues

$

33,715

 

$

23,120

 

Cost of sales - product revenues

 

(19,797

)

 

(1,195

)

Gross profit

$

13,918

 

$

21,925

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

Operating expenses - cultivation

$

(63,982

)

$

(100,635

)

Operating expenses - extraction services

 

(53,295

)

 

(13,536

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(321,073

)

 

(159,953

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

(84,690

)

 

(217,026

)

Finance expense

 

(74,884

)

 

(62,489

)

Foreign exchange loss

 

(26,183

)

 

(35,266

)

Total expenses

 

(624,107

)

 

(588,905

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

Other expense

 

(46,118

)

 

(23,345

)

Total other expenses

 

(46,118

)

 

(23,345

)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(656,307

)

$

(590,325

)

 

 

 

Other Comprehensive Loss

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

83,292

 

 

(193,806

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(573,015

)

$

(784,131

)

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

163,810,263

 

 

139,201,916

 


Operating Expenses: -Starting 2021, the company is fully operational, with capacity for large production of cannabis derivates. During 2020, the Company was in early stages of commercial operations, material operational costs are included under pre-operating expenses, which are non-capital expenditures relating to Blueberries’ cannabis cultivation and extraction operations.

 

Operating Expenses

 

Operating Expenses

 

Cultivation

Extraction services

 

Cultivation

Extraction services

For the three months ended,

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

Salary, wages, and benefits

$

25,401

$

9,348

 

$

33,736

$

3,929

Supplies, spare parts and equipment

 

995

 

3,194

 

 

4,067

 

474

License costs

 

123

 

-

 

 

120

 

14

Facilities

 

7,177

 

5,025

 

 

11,847

 

1,380

Laboratory

 

183

 

9,068

 

 

8,982

 

1,046

Fuel and oil

 

44

 

477

 

 

506

 

59

Transportation

 

141

 

1,680

 

 

1,767

 

206

Utilities

 

445

 

1,560

 

 

1,946

 

227

Other

 

27,593

 

22,942

 

 

35,839

 

5,988

Leases

 

1,880

 

-

 

 

1,825

 

213

Total

$

63,982

$

53,294

 

$

100,635

$

13,536


Regarding SG&A for the quarter:

 

 

 

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Audit and accounting

$

62,923

$

(8,817)

Consulting

 

31,001

 

17,746

Director and management fees

 

-

 

57,000

Filing and transfer agent fees

 

11,561

 

24,902

General office

 

9,278

 

14,808

Insurance

 

22,864

 

17,615

Legal

 

892

 

333

Other

 

270

 

3,705

Salary, wages, and benefits

 

137,798

 

63,779

Share based compensation expense (recovery)

 

44,478

 

(31,160)

Travel

 

8

 

42

Total general and administrative expenses

$

321,073

$

159,953


Director and management fees - Director and management fees are incurred specifically for certain directors and officers of the Company for services provided to Blueberries either from themselves personally or through a related entity. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred $Nil (2021 - $57,000) in director and management fees expenses. The overall decrease reflects savings measures implemented, with certain directors and officers leaving the company in 2021.

Salary, wages, and benefits - Salary, wages, and benefits include payroll, training, benefits, and severance costs of employees in Colombia. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred a total of $137,798, an increase of $75,638 from comparative period. The Company continues to manage its costs, including head count and focuses its resources on commercial and revenue-generating activities.

Audit and accounting fees - Audit and accounting fees include cost of audit, accounting and taxation services provided by the Company’s external auditor and other third parties. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred $62,923 in consulting expense, and increase of $71,740 compared to the comparative period. The increase is due to a one-time credit of $23,192 that was recovered from previously unclaimed HST/GST amounts. Additionally, the increase is due to higher than anticipated audit fees related to fiscal 2021 of $20,000, increased accounting fees provided by a third party of $12,000 as well as additional increased estimated quarterly audit fees in 2022 compared to 2021.

Finance Expense - On July 16, 2020, Blueberries closed $1,000,000 unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”), maturing 24 months from the date of closing, and bearing interest at a rate of 13% per annum, with an effective interest rate of 32.36%. The finance expense consists of accrued interest of $32,500 (2021 – $32,500) on the convertible debenture and the accretion of convertible debt liability of $42,384 (2021 - $29,989).

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Jose Forero, President, Latin American Operations
jforero@blueberriesmed.com
Tel: +57 310 345 8808

Guillermo Rodriguez, CFO Blueberries Medical Corp.
grodriguez@blueberriesmed.com
Tel: +54 911 6015 2227

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: commencement of commercial production of CBD-dominant oils and products, successful implementation of full GMP standards at its extraction facility to allow for additional export potential to international markets, achieving additional milestones is contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Angels security guard on Blue Jays: 'Definitely the most fun I've heard a team have'

    The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • Avs and Blues could both exit NHL playoffs with regret

    Colorado and St. Louis are both guilty of seeing their focus shift from the monumental task at hand. So which will have it come back and bite them?

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • All in the family: Team Fernandez no longer just a party of two

    PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before

  • Canadian Damian Warner wins sixth straight Gotzis decathlon event

    GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche

    Cale Makar boarded a plane bound for St. Louis, leaving behind one thing he doesn't fully believe travels from game to game or city to city — momentum. The Colorado Avalanche hope the young defenseman is right after squandering a three-goal lead in an overtime loss. The St. Louis Blues are eager to prove that feeling false. “We’re still in a great spot right now,” said Makar, whose team leads 3-2 in a second-round series that shifts to St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday night (8 pm. ET, TNT). “So th

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked