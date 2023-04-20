Bluebells destroyed by motorbikes in ancient wood

Carpets of bluebells can be found in woods managed and maintained by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust

Bluebells in an ancient woodland have been destroyed after motorcyclists rode on them, a wildlife charity has said.

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust said the action could have caused "long term damage" as some bulbs were uprooted.

It has warned people not to trample on the "extremely precious" wildflowers which are due to come into full bloom in Astonbury Wood, near Stevenage.

It said posters had been put up around the wood to deter further incidents.

Posters have been put on trees in Astonbury Wood warning people not to ride motorbikes in the area

"Many people enjoy the spectacle of visiting woodlands carpeted blue but these delicate wildflowers can be damaged by dogs, as well as humans trampling on them", it said.

The flowers normally begin to bloom in late March but are set to come into full bloom later than normal due to the "cold and wet winter".

The charity asked people to be careful of other wildflowers, nesting birds and species emerging from hibernation.

Astonbury Wood, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust's newest nature reserve, has recently been damaged.

Steven Werrell, from the trust’s nature reserves team, said: "In spring and through to the end of summer, there’s a lot of activity in nature and many species are breeding, plus ground flora is easily damaged by people and dogs trampling.

"We can all help to lessen the impact on nature and preserve it for everyone to enjoy by simply sticking to marked paths, keeping dogs on leads and clearing up as we go."

Gobions Wood, close to Potters Bar is renowned for its "fantastic display of bluebells, wood anemone and wood sorrel" the wildlife trust said

It said its team had put up posters around Astonbury Wood to warn people motorcycles were "not permitted".

Bluebells at Longspring Wood, close to Kings Langley, "bloom out of sight of the masses" the trust said

"Over half of the world’s Bluebells grow in the UK and they are one of our best-loved wildflowers", it said.

It asked visitors to all of its five woods to "minimise wildlife disturbance" by keeping dogs on short leads.

Blubells also face threats "from climate change, pollution, loss of woodland habitats, and the invasion of the introduced Spanish Bluebell", it added.

Old Park Wood, situated behind Harefield Hospital, has been used by patients to exercise as they recovered from tuberculosis

