Blue Water Vaccines Announces Appointment of Seasoned Public Market and Private Equity Investment Leader Timothy Ramdeen to Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced the appointment of Timothy Ramdeen, seasoned public market and private equity investment leader, to its board of directors.

Mr. Ramdeen has nearly a decade of experience in private equity and hedge fund investing, capital markets, and company formation. Since June 2022, Mr. Ramdeen has been founder and managing partner of Dharma Capital Advisors, an investment and advisory firm focused on early-stage private and public companies. From March 2021 to March 2022, Mr. Ramdeen was co-founder, chief investment officer, and portfolio manager at Sixth Borough Capital Management, a multi-stage, event-driven hedge fund focused on both private and public equities.

Since 2022, Mr. Ramdeen has been the co-founder of Amplexd Therapeutics, which is a women’s health/biotechnology company focused on providing low-cost, effective, safe and accessible treatments for early cervical and HPV-related cancers worldwide. Mr. Ramdeen also serves as a corporate advisor/board member to multiple early-stage companies and investment funds.

Previously, Mr. Ramdeen was the fifth hire at Altium Capital Management (“Altium”), a healthcare-focused investment firm, where from July 2019 to March 2021 he served as the sole investment analyst on the private capital markets/special situations desk (privately-negotiated financings, direct investments, event-driven long/short, and private to public investments in micro and small-cap companies). During his tenure at Altium, Mr. Ramdeen was instrumental in co-creating the firm’s SPAC and reverse merger investment efforts and establishing extensive relationships with sell-side constituents, buy-side counterparts, and hundreds of private and publicly traded companies across biotechnology, therapeutics, healthcare services, medical devices and medtech.

Mr. Ramdeen received his B.S. in Biology from Temple University, where he conducted scientific research across neurology, oncology, and developmental biology. In addition, Mr. Ramdeen earned his MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

“With his extensive experience in capital advisement and company development, specifically within the life science industry and for publicly traded companies, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Ramdeen to the BWV board of directors,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BWV. “As BWV continues to grow and establish our footprint in the biotechnology landscape, we are confident that Mr. Ramdeen will greatly contribute to that success.”

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The University of Texas Health San Antonio. The Company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children, and prevention of pneumonia in older people at risk for contracting pneumococcal pneumonia, a significant unmet medical need. The advantage of this technology includes a serotype independent mucosal immunity that prevents colonization in the upper respiratory tract as well as systemic immunity that can confer serotype independent against invasive pneumococcal disease. The Company is also developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with UT Health San Antonio to prevent infection and reduce the need for antibiotic treatment associated with contracting Chlamydia disease. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2022 and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Media Contact Information:
Blue Water Media Relations
Telephone: (646) 942-5591
Email: Nic.Johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Investor Contact Information:
Blue Water Investor Relations
Email: investors@bluewatervaccines.com


