Blue Valley athletic trainer charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation

An athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest High School was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child Saturday morning, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Christopher T. Poskey, 40, of Olathe, was booked in Johnson County jail Friday. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege Poskey, a trainer through the University of Kansas Health System since 2014, enticed a child under 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Blue Valley School District personnel and a school resource officer are listed as witnesses in Poskey’s criminal complaint. The details of his alleged crimes were not publicly available Saturday.

The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement to The Star Friday night that they were aware of the allegations. The release indicated Poskey had worked for the health system for nine years.

“We have no further details at this point but the health system is processing the news,” the statement said, adding that they would “willfully cooperate with authorities.”

The Blue Valley School District could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.