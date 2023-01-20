Blue Star Roofing Inc Announces its Status as a GAF® Certified Roofer in Orlando, Florida.

Blue Star Roofing

Blue Star Roofing Inc. is one of the top-rated Orlando Roofers. As a GAF Certified Roofer, they now stand among the few who hold this highly regarded status.

ORLANDO, FL, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAF certification is a sign that a roofer has gone through rigorous roofing contractor training to meet the highest standards. Searching “best roofers Orlando” online will provide dozens of roofing companies. But not all Orlando Roofers are GAF Certified. In fact, most are not. This is something one should expect when looking for a roofing company. In recent news, GAF has become the leading North American roofing manufacturer with many national plant locations. This is what it means to become GAF certified.





1. Proper Training

GAF Certified roofing requires a lot of hard work and training. Only 6% of roofers go through this process. The people who come out on top have the best training. Roofers in Orlando must continue their training throughout the years in order to keep their status.

2. Best Warranty

GAF Certified roofers are guaranteed to give you the best roofing warranty. This warranty ensures that your roof is installed correctly. The warranty covers all materials for 50 years, while labor is covered up to 25 years. Ask your contractor for exceptions.

3. Community Enhancement

Habitat for Humanity, a charity known for building homes for people who are homeless or whose homes have been damaged by natural disasters, is well-known. Habitat for Humanity is known for providing high-quality products to their recipients. GAF was the perfect partner to ensure that they get the best materials and the best labor. GAF roofers are associated with a company that cares.









GAF certification can be obtained at three levels: Authorized Contractor, Certified Contractor, Master Elite Contractor and Contractor. A roofing contractor who is authorized has the necessary training to sell GAF products properly and provide warranty services. Fully licensed contractors can become Certified Contractors by becoming a Certified Contractor. They must also maintain high ratings with the BBB. Master Elite Contractors are the only roofers who have reached this highest level of certification. These contractors are able to provide the highest quality products, warranties, inspections, and services.

In addition to being GAF Certified, Blue Star Roofing Inc delivers quality commercial and residential workmanship. They are well known for Orlando roof inspection services as well as reroofing, roof cleaning, roof leaks, and roof repair, among others.



President, Darin Lavine, says “Only professional roof inspection companies in Orlando, FL should inspect your roof to determine its integrity, longevity, and when it will need replacing. Your roof should be inspected at least once every two to three years, although an annual inspection is highly recommended. Call us today to schedule an annual Orlando roof inspection!”



When considering solar panel installation, a roof inspection is usually required. Roof damage from a recent storm may be a good reason to schedule a roof inspection. Sometimes, insurance companies require a roof inspection to determine coverage eligibility. Whatever the reason, Blue Star Roofing Inspections can assist. The top-rated roofing company in Orlando, FL provides roof inspections along with detailed information about the roof's condition, estimated age, and any urgent matters that may need to be addressed in order to avoid costly repairs in the future.









Plenty of research should be done and many factors considered when searching for a roof replacement company. It is crucial to research all aspects of roof replacement. Blue Star Roofing Inc is a qualified reroofing professional that can replace your roof with the quality and efficiency all homeowners deserve.

Roof cleaning is a service often overlooked by many owners of residential and commercial properties. It can prolong the life of a roof, and it is often less expensive than roof repairs or replacements.

Repairs can be more complicated than cleaning. Roof repairs are needed to fix a variety of problems, many of which are caused by water leaks or not having regular maintenance. Roof replacement is the most expensive option. This involves the removal of an entire roof and replacement with a new one. However, it involves a lot more.





