Blue star Lee Ryan handed suspended sentence for abusing cabin crew

Blue star Lee Ryan has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence at Isleworth Crown Court for racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards a cabin crew member.

The singer, 40, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft, for which he was handed a four-month jail term, suspended, to run concurrently.

Ryan drank a whole bottle of port before a flight, the court heard (Belinda Jiao/PA)

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about flight attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists.

As he sentenced the singer, Judge Nicholas Wood said that while the incident only lasted 10 or 15 minutes, “it seemed like a lifetime for everybody on that plane”.

He ordered the singer to pay £2,500 compensation to Ms Gordon, £750 to Jade Smith, another member of the cabin crew, and £510 in costs.