Blue Star Foods Corp. to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

Miami, Florida, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today that, John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods will be presenting at the Aegis Virtual Conference which is taking place for three days, February 23, 2022 until February 25, 2022, from 8:30AM until 5PM EST.



See details below about Blue Star Food’s presentation:

Event: Aegis Capital Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Friday, February 23, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET (Presentation and Q&A)

To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at http://www.bluestarfoods.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Story continues

For more information, please contact:

Christine Petraglia

Email: christine@tradigitalir.com

M. 917-633-8980



