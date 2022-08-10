Blue Springs South, Missouri Western product Brandin Dandridge living dream with KC Chiefs

From the dormitory rooms to the practice field, everything about the settings at Missouri Western State University is intimately familiar to one Chiefs cornerback.

And it all should because Brandin Dandridge once wore a Griffons uniform and carried aspirations to play in the NFL.

Now, it’s all come full circle for the former Blue Springs South High School three-sport star.

“To be back here, obviously Missouri Western, it’s just a dream come true,” Dandridge told The Star. “I remember five years ago I was a freshman here coming down and watching their (Chiefs) practices every day.

“I was just dreaming, praying I could be in the position, and I’m here. I’m just soaking it in and just trying to get better every day.”

It wasn’t an easy path for Dandridge, who endured challenges before arriving where he is now.

Dandridge dealt with a knee injury his final season at Missouri Western, and his path to the NFL took a detour when he spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League (2019-2021).

Throughout his journey, Dandridge said he overcame “mental hurdles,” but he credited his strong personal support system, which he said includes his parents, his girlfriend and his infant son, to help him get through it all.

“I have a good support system, starting with my girlfriend,” he said. “I had my son in COVID, and he’s been a huge blessing. We do everything for him. We want to see him grow up and thrive, and that’s what keeps me and my girlfriend going is him. That’s been the biggest blessing of it all.”

And, then the call from the Chiefs arrived in February with an invitation to come in for a workout.

“I went with no hesitation,” he said. “When that call came, I was like, ‘It’s time to go to work,’” he said. “It’s what I’ve been waiting on. It’s what I’ve been preparing for my whole life, so why not take the shot?”

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Dandridge impressed enough for the Chiefs to sign him to a reserve/future deal following his workout. He brings credentials after appearing in 12 games in a Redblacks uniform, totaling 12 tackles and four interceptions.

And the experience in Canada helped him transition to where he is now.

“Going in, I didn’t really understand how to be a professional, and it was from a standpoint of having a routine of getting in early, getting in work, studying film, putting the right things in your body to help you prepare for practice and games,” Dandridge said. “I learned a lot of that in Ottawa, and I had a lot of mentors there to help me get to where I am, so not everything has been me. I had a lot of help.”

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt agreed that the CFL has helped develop the Missouri Western product.

“I think it definitely benefits him,” Merritt said. “The fact that you continue to play football, you continue to play football and that is big. So, just making sure that you keep your movement skills going because no coach can take you on a side and work drills that you’re going to get in live reps. So, the fact that he continued to play football has benefited him tremendously.”

Nevertheless, Dandridge won’t have a stress-free road to the Chiefs’ initial 53-player roster.

He’s in a crowded cornerback position group, which includes L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Lonnie Johnson, Dicaprio Bootle, Chris Lammons and a trio of rookie draft picks in Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. And the Chiefs obviously can’t keep all of them.

The Chiefs, though, like a trait that Dandridge provides, and it’s a must-have in the team’s defensive scheme — versatility.

Even more impressive, the Chiefs discovered it when they asked Dandridge to play a position he’s never played before.

“We moved him to nickel right before the end of mandatory minicamp and he didn’t miss a beat,” Merritt said. “He went in there and the only thing I did was I taught him a couple of different techniques and he went out there and executed it fast.

“So, coming into this training camp, one way that he can help us and make this team even if it’s on the practice squad is being in that slot role because he’s quick. I think he has a skill set that a lot of guys don’t have as far as his ability to go back outside and play corner.”

Whether it’s enough for Dandridge to make the active 53-player roster at the end of August remains to be seen, but he’s not taking anything for granted.

It wasn’t that long ago he sat in the stands taking in the Chiefs’ training camp practices, after all. Now, he’s walking down the hill with Patrick Mahomes and practicing with players he once watched for a shot to make the roster.

“I can’t describe the feeling,” Dandridge said. “I’m just blessed to be here.”