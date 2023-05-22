Blue plaque unveiled in Bristol for rock star Eddie Cochran

Eddie Cochran was known for his two big hits Summertime Blues and C'mon Everybody

A blue plaque has been unveiled at Bristol Hippodrome to mark the spot where Eddie Cochran performed his last ever gig.

The American Rock and Roll star was just 21 when he performed there.

On the final night of his residency he was travelling back to Heathrow to catch a flight home to America when he was killed in a car crash.

He died from the injuries he sustained in the crash just outside Chippenham on 17 April 1960.

A memorial is already in place at the spot where he was fatally injured.

A blue plaque was installed in honour of Eddie Cochran

Broadcaster Mike Reid was in charge of the unveiling as the chair of the Blue Plaque Trust.

Mr Reid said: "He was only 21. When you think about it, there might not have been a Beatles without Eddie Cochran, because Paul sang Twenty Flight Rock to John Lennon and he said 'you're in'."

"If that hadn't happened, if he hadn't had an Eddie Cochran song in his pocket, there might not have been a Beatles. It's amazing.

60's star Georgie Fame also made an appearance at the unveiling. He said Cochran had been an exceptionally talented musician who could play several instruments and inspired many other artists of his time.

Mr Fame had been performing at the Hippodrome the same night as Eddie Cochrane, but drove to London a different way.

"We went through Bath on the A4, so we missed the accident. In those days, news didn't travel so fast, certainly on a Sunday," he said.

"It was Easter Monday when we actually really heard it and it was a terrible shock because he was an extremely talented guy."

