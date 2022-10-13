Blue plaque for BBC TV pioneer Grace Wyndham Goldie

·2 min read
Ms Wyndham Goldie standing in front of a camera in a BBC television studio in 1958
English Heritage says the very first televised election broadcast "was almost entirely Grace Wyndham Goldie's concept"

A BBC producer who brought politics and current affairs to TV screens has been recognised with a blue plaque.

Grace Wyndham Goldie was one of a small number of female executives in the BBC during the 1950s and 1960s.

The plaque was unveiled at St Mary Abbot's Court in Kensington, where she lived for more than 50 years.

The CEO of BBC News, Deborah Turness, called Ms Goldie a "true pioneer" who had seen the potential of television when it was still considered radical.

Over the course of a 30-year career, she witnessed the first trial television broadcast at Alexandra Palace in 1936, was responsible for early televised election coverage, and oversaw programmes such as Panorama, which first aired in 1953.

Ms Goldie started working for the corporation in 1935 as a radio drama and entertainment critic for their weekly magazine The Listener, and remained involved after her retirement in 1965, making recommendations on BBC archiving policy.

Ms Goldie (woman on left holding a clipboard) talking to production staff on the set of the programme 'Monitor'
Ms Goldie's plaque is among just 14% commemorating women, out of more than 980

Ms Turness said Ms Goldie "was a true pioneer - not only as a woman in a male-dominated industry, but as someone who quickly recognised the potential of a radical new technology: television".

"All of us involved in making news on TV and all other platforms are following in Grace's footsteps. It's very fitting this plaque will mark her role in television history, as the BBC celebrates its centenary year," she said.

More plaques for women

Ms Goldie's blue plaque is among just 14% of those commemorating women, out of more than 980.

The scheme relies on public nominations, and English Heritage is encouraging people to put forward more female figures for consideration.

Anna Eavis, English Heritage curatorial director and secretary of the Blue Plaques Panel, said: "The very first televised election broadcast was almost entirely Grace Wyndham Goldie's concept and, while the 'swing-ometer' and giant maps have advanced with technology, the format itself has not changed.

"Though her name is perhaps not as widely known as it should be, her legacy is in every current affairs programme and I hope that this well-deserved plaque might inspire passers-by to learn more about her."

  Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

