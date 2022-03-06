Out of the Blue: Kentucky shocks No. 1 South Carolina and wins SEC title

Kentucky’s dream run in the Southeastern Conference Tournament had one last fairy tale moment.

In the last seconds against the best team in the country, Dre’una Edwards made a three-pointer to win the SEC Tournament title for the Wildcats.

Edwards was in tears after the game, celebrating the most unlikely of wins for the UK women’s basketball program.

Kentucky was down as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter to No. 1 South Carolina, but it completed a stirring comeback with Edwards’ shot just before time expired.

UK didn’t lead for more than two quarters of game time, but that all changed with Edwards’ shot.

Kyra Elzy’s Kentucky Wildcats beat Mississippi State, No. 6 LSU, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 1 South Carolina to win the SEC Tournament and book their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Welcome to March.

Kentucky is now 2-4 all-time in SEC Tournament championship games, and UK’s SEC Tournament titles have come in 1982 and now in 2022.

KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP @KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022

The star: Dre’una Edwards kept the Cats in the game and then she won it for them. Edwards finished with 27 points.

The stats: Joining Edwards in double digits in scoring was Rhyne Howard with 18 points.

The status: Kentucky is 19-11 overall and 12-8 against SEC schools. South Carolina is 29-2 and 17-2 against SEC schools.

This story will be updated.

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

All times Eastern

Wednesday

No. 13 Vanderbilt 85, No. 12 Texas A&M 69

No. 11 Alabama 75, No. 14 Auburn 68

Thursday

No. 8 Arkansas 61, No. 9 Missouri 52

No. 5 Florida 53, No. 13 Vanderbilt 52

Story continues

No. 7 Kentucky 83, No. 10 Mississippi State 67

No. 11 Alabama 74, No. 6 Georgia 62

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 8 Arkansas 54

No. 4 Ole Miss 70, No. 5 Florida 60

No. 7 Kentucky 78, No. 2 LSU 63

No. 3 Tennessee 74, No. 11 Alabama 59

Saturday

No. 1 South Carolina 61, No. 4 Ole Miss 51

No. 7 Kentucky 83, No. 3 Tennessee 74

Sunday

No. 7 Kentucky 64, No. 1 South Carolina 62