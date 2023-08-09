Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi shattering expectations as improved command drives hot steak

When Yusei Kikuchi threw seven one-run innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night it wasn't particularly surprising.

The Toronto Blue Jays southpaw had allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of his last four outings prior to the start, and he entered the evening with a 3.67 ERA. The type of effort Kikuchi put together has become the norm for him.

Since May 30, his ERA (2.79) ranks 10th among all qualified pitchers. Since the All-Star break he ranks third by the same metric (1.24), and leads the majors in fWAR (1.1). Those numbers present two different questions.

Blue Jays southpaw Yusei Kikuchi has exceeded expectations in 2023. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first is how he's bounced back from a dreadful 2022 that saw him lose his spot in the rotation and produce -0.7 fWAR. The second is what he's doing lately to put together the best stretch of his surprising campaign.

Explaining Kikuchi's turnaround with a single number is a bit of an oversimplification, but by far the biggest factor has been his ability to pound the zone.

Last season he had the highest walk rate of all pitchers who logged 100-plus innings (12.8%). In 2023, he's been above average at avoiding free passes (6.9%).

Via Baseball Savant

His strikeout rate has declined in 2023 and the same percentage of balls in play are resulting in hits as they did last year. His contact management numbers have improved slightly, but he still gets hit harder than the average pitcher.

Just avoiding free baserunners is enough to make a huge difference — especially considering he's traditionally struggled with home runs.

It also doesn't hurt that he's dominated in big spots, limiting opponents to a .174/.237/.264 line with runners in scoring position. That helps explain why his ERA (3.53) outpaces peripherals like xERA (4.44) and FIP (4.52).

That may be the general story, but there's also been something special happening recently for the lefty.

Since the All-Star break, Kikuchi hasn't allowed a single home run. That's an impressive feat for a guy who gave up at least one round-tripper in 15 of his first 18 starts and has the worst HR/9 (1.70) of any pitcher who's managed 500 or more innings over the last five years.

Story continues

Things like home run rate can be unpredictable in small samples, but it's clear that opponents aren't teeing off on Kikuchi in recent weeks the way they did earlier in the season — in part because he's keeping the ball on the ground more.

Via FanGraphs

That groundball rate is high compared to Kikuchi's work as a Blue Jay, but during his time with the Seattle Mariners he was often able to keep the ball on the dirt approximately half of the time. Between 2020 and 2021 he produced a GB% of 49.2 in 204 innings.

This groundball spike seems to have come from a concerted effort to pound the bottom of the zone more. While the high fastball will always be a weapon for Kikuchi, as the season has worn on he's thrown it lower and lower...

Via Baseball Savant

... resulting in a declining launch angle against.

Via Baseball Savant

There are similar trends with his three other pitches, but all of them are designed to be thrown low, so that's probably a case of better execution rather than modified intention. The fastball is also particularly important to his recent results, as he's emphasized it more and more lately.

Via Baseball Savant

Last season, the idea of Kikuchi doing anything intentional with his fastball would've been a pipe dream, as just getting it near the strike zone was a small victory. Now he's moving it up and down in the zone to suit his purposes.

It's exceedingly difficult to quantify command, but Kikuchi has been much better at harnessing his repertoire in recent weeks. The fact opponents are having a hard time creating explosive contact against him is some evidence of that. Through his first two starts of August he's also carrying an Edge percentage (47.3%) that's higher than any mark he's managed over a month in his career.

Tuesday's start was an excellent example of the improved command he's displaying, particularly with his fastball.

Of the 48 heaters he threw, 27 of them were in the 'Shadow' of the zone — an area where pitchers traditionally make their money that includes the edges of the zone and the area just outside of it — good for a 56.3% rate. For reference, in 2022 his fastball lived there 42% of the time.

Guardians hitters went 0-for-7 on balls in play against the pitch and he got three Ks with it, all called strikeouts around the edges.

Via Baseball Savant

Command is a fickle thing, and counting on Kikuchi to paint corners at a high level is probably unfair considering it's something he's rarely done in his career. When he's succeeded it's normally been behind the overpowering nature of his raw stuff.

Right now he's showing the ability to shut down hitters by putting the ball where he wants to, though. It's tough to know how long that will hold up, but Kikuchi has already taken a massive step forward with his control in 2023. The next step after finding the zone is working deftly within it.

Kikuchi is flashing the ability to do just that, and if he can sustain it he'll go from a feel-good bounce-back story to a force to be reckoned with.