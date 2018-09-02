Blue Jays will not promote Vlad Guerrero Jr. in September

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not make his MLB debut this season. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After waiting all season long to see whether or not the Toronto Blue Jays would call up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., we finally have an answer.

General manager Ross Atkins confirmed during Sunday’s Blue Jays broadcast that the number one prospect in all of baseball will not be making a major league appearance this season.

This also confirms that nothing overly exciting will happen with this Toronto team during the month of September. The Jays, who have no legitimate shot at making the playoffs and are 13 games below .500, will not have much to play for as this season winds down.

The benefit to keeping Guerrero Jr. in the minors is that it allows the club to carry an additional year of team control over the up-and-coming star.

The team has preached patience all along with his development, so it doesn’t come as a total shock that they will let him play the rest of the season out with the Buffalo Bisons.

After the Blue Jays’ recent trade of Josh Donaldson, the hot corner is a position that seems to be waiting for Vlad Jr.’s arrival. Russell Martin is the only player on the team’s current big league roster that plays third base and is contractually due to be back next season. Therefore, it will be near impossible for the team to avoid having the young phenom in the lineup on Opening Day.

GM Atkins also stated that Guerrero Jr. will be playing in the Arizona Fall League this year.

Over 28 games with the Bisons in Triple-A this season, he has hit for an average of .343, an on-base percentage of .425, five home runs, and 15 RBI.

