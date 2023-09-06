Blue Jays Wild Card Watch: Toronto jumps back into playoff position

Welcome to Blue Jays Wild Card Watch, a regular look at how Toronto is faring in relation to its playoff rivals. Here we'll provide an update on the standings, recap what each team did in its most recent outing and look ahead to its next matchup.

The Toronto Blue Jays took care of business with a 7-1 win against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday and got plenty of help on the out-of-town scoreboard to jump back into a playoff spot.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt dominated against his former team, hurling eight innings of one-run ball. The offence started slow but erupted for six runs in the seventh to secure the victory. George Springer led the way with three RBI, while Kevin Kiermaier contributed three hits and two runs scored.

George Springer and the Blue Jays are back in a playoff spot. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With the Texas Rangers losing to the Houston Astros, Toronto leapfrogged Texas for the third and final American League wild-card spot. John Schneider's club also picked up a full game on the Seattle Mariners and extended its lead over the Boston Red Sox. All in all it was a very productive night for the Blue Jays.

Toronto will go for a sweep of Oakland in a Wednesday matinee with Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.48) on the mound against JP Sears (3-11, 4.60 ERA).

Here's a look at the standings entering Wednesday's action:

Houston Astros

Yesterday's result: Jose Altuve homered in each of the first three innings as the Astros clobbered the Rangers 14-1. Martín Maldonado hit two homers of his own and Yordan Alvarez connected for another as Houston set a Globe Life Field record with six long balls. Astros starter Framber Valdez surrendered one run over seven innings.

What's next: The Astros go for the sweep of their division rival on Wednesday in a must-watch pitching matchup. Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA) toes the rubber for Houston against Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA) in a battle of former New York Mets who moved at the trade deadline.

Seattle Mariners

Yesterday's result: Julio Rodriguez hit two home runs and Teoscar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 14 games but it wasn't enough as the Cincinnati Reds walked off the Mariners 7-6 in the ninth inning. With the loss, Seattle fell out of first place in the AL West and dropped its third consecutive game.

Story continues

What's next: The Mariners look to salvage the finale of their series against the Reds with Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.56 ERA) drawing the start against Cincinnati's Lyon Richardson (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

Texas Rangers

Yesterday's result: Nathan Eovaldi's return from the injured list didn't go as planned as the Astros teed off on the All-Star for four runs in 1.1 innings. Dane Dunning followed and performed even worse, coughing up nine runs over 5.1 frames. With the loss, Texas fell out of a playoff spot for the first time since April 8.

What's next: See Astros section.

Boston Red Sox

Yesterday's result: The Red Sox fell five games behind the Blue Jays thanks to an 11-inning 8-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Brandon Lowe won it for the Rays with a three-run homer off Kenley Jansen, who had his streak of converting 20 consecutive save chances end.

What's next: Boston and Tampa Bay play the rubber match at Tropicana Field. Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA) gets the nod for the visitors against Rays righty Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.17 ERA).