Blue Jays Wild Card Watch: Toronto can boost playoff hopes as key Texas series begins

Welcome to Blue Jays Wild Card Watch, a regular look at how Toronto is faring in relation to its playoff rivals. Here we'll provide an update on the standings, recap what each team did in its most recent outing and look ahead to its next matchup. We're excluding the Boston Red Sox for now, but they could play their way back into the wild-card picture.

The Toronto Blue Jays had a successful weekend, sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays took advantage of a bizarre sequence in which Royals starter Cole Ragans threw three consecutive wild pitches, then seized control of the game in the later innings for a 5-2 victory.

The Seattle Mariners also stumbled over the weekend, which gave Toronto sole possession of the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Toronto is 7-2 so far in September and is feeling confident entering the stretch run.

“There’s a certain demeanour and aura in the clubhouse right now," outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said after Sunday's win. "I always said that when we fire on all cylinders, we’re one of the most dangerous teams in baseball. It's up to us to back up what I'm saying right now.”

The Blue Jays currently hold the AL's second wild-card spot and can tighten their grip on a playoff berth with a strong showing against the Rangers this week. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Blue Jays have a golden opportunity to solidify their playoff standing this week, as they begin a crucial four-game home series with the Texas Rangers on Monday. Texas is currently the team on the outside looking in for a postseason spot, so Toronto will be aiming to gain some breathing room in the standings.

Texas took two out of three games when these teams met in June, so Toronto needs to win three out of four this week to clinch what could be a critical tiebreaker.

Here's a look at the standings entering Monday's action and a quick zip around the wild-card picture:

Yesterday's result: Kyle Tucker tripled twice in an eight-run sixth inning as the Astros clobbered the San Diego Padres 12-2. Houston has now won five of six to grab a 2.5-game AL West lead over Seattle.

Story continues

What's next: Ace Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30 ERA) takes the mound as the Astros begin a home series with the lowly Oakland Athletics. The A's are countering with right-hander Mason Miller (0-2, 3.09 ERA).

Seattle Mariners

Yesterday's result: Seattle couldn't muster anything off the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen, dropping Sunday's series finale 6-3. The Mariners lost three of four games in the series to cap a 10-game road trip with a 3-7 record.

What's next: The Mariners return home and look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Angels. Logan Gilbert (13-5, 3.61 ERA) draws the starting assignment for Seattle opposite Los Angeles southpaw Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.82 ERA).

Texas Rangers

Yesterday's result: Marcus Semien homered twice and Corey Seager added one of his own to power the Rangers to a 9-4 win over the Athletics. The Rangers won for just the sixth time in the past 22 games but head into the biggest series of their season with some momentum.

What's next: The Rangers travel north of the border for a series that could go a long way in determining their playoff fate. Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.88 ERA) will start for Texas in Monday's opener. Chris Bassitt (14-7, 3.69 ERA) toes the rubber for the Blue Jays.