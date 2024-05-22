Blue Jays and White Sox play with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (15-34, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-26, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-0); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-6, 5.03 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -234, White Sox +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Toronto is 11-12 at home and 21-26 overall. The Blue Jays have a 14-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago is 15-34 overall and 5-20 on the road. The White Sox have a 5-9 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has nine doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 12-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eloy Jimenez has five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .231 for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 12-for-39 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press