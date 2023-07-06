Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain and a severe storm threat. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how the rainout would impact the rotations.

José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) was scheduled to start Wednesday for Toronto, with Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47) getting the ball for the White Sox. Berrios is 13-6 with a 3.26 ERA in 23 starts against the White Sox and tossed seven scoreless innings in a win at home on April 25.

Yusei Kikuchi was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday's finale for Toronto. The White Sox had not announced a starter.

The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

Toronto beat Chicago 4-3 on Tuesday after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run drive in the sixth for his 25th homer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports