Whit Merrifield's unexpected power surge is helping keep the Blue Jays afloat

When Whit Merrifield was named to the American League All-Star Team on July 2, it was a distinction that didn't match his production.

His line of .285/.338/.365 resulted in a below-average wRC+ (98), and his fWAR of 1.3 ranked 114th among position players. That performance was a positive for the Toronto Blue Jays considering the modest expectations the 34-year-old carried into the 2023 season — but he was contributing at a competent level rather than excelling.

Since that announcement, however, Merrifield has more than lived up to the All-Star label, hitting .333/.356/.556 — good for a 149 wRC+. His fWAR over that time (1.5) ranks 25th among all position players and leads the Blue Jays.

The versatile veteran has also claimed the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays, an unexpected accolade considering the club employs one of MLB's most prolific lineup toppers in George Springer.

Whit Merrifield has been a critical contributor to the Blue Jays recently. (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Merrifield's six-week heater is both impressive and important to a Blue Jays team that has been inconsistent at best when it comes to scoring runs.

What stands out about the utility man's run of offensive success is that he's found a bit of a power stroke, something that was totally absent earlier in the season.

Via FanGraphs

Merrifield has hit nine home runs in his last 36 games after putting just two over the wall in his first 75.

In most cases, power breakouts like that are fuelled by underlying changes in contact quality — but that isn't the case with Merrifield, whose Statcast numbers have been pretty consistent all year.

Via FanGraphs

This is where ball placement comes into play. Merrifield might not be hitting the ball harder, but he's hitting it smarter. Before his current hot streak he pulled just 16.4% of his flyballs, during it that percentage is up to 35.2%.

For a guy who doesn't have the thump to hit for power to the opposite field or centre, pulling flyballs is the only reliable avenue to power production. In Merrifield's career, 97.7% of his round trippers have been flies — as opposed to liners — and 80.0% have gone to the pull side. His ISO on balls to left field is .297 but that number dives to .106 when he hits it to the opposite field, and .097 to centre.

Story continues

Getting the bat head out and yanking flyballs consistently is easier said than done, but it's the best way for guys without massive raw power to rack up extra-base hits. Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen — and to a lesser extent utility man Cavan Biggio — are examples of players who emphasize pulling flyballs to generate power production that can outstrip their raw power.

During Merrifield's recent hot streak, he hasn't hit a home run farther than 406 feet, and he's averaged just 383.1 feet, but he's mostly pulling them to the smallest part of the ballpark.

Via Baseball Savant

Based on what we've seen from Merrifield over the course of his eight-year MLB career, it would be unfair to expect him to keep up this pace.

Even if he is on the verge of falling back to earth, the 34-year-old's recent production has been essential to an inconsistent Blue Jays offence. Over the past 36 games he has three more runs (23) and six more RBI (6) than any other Toronto hitter while leading the pack in win probability added (+0.97).

During that span the Blue Jays have seen their top leadoff man experience an epic slump while losing Bo Bichette to injury and getting a .100/.100/.125 line from their replacement shortstops. The team's marquee slugger — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — has also been exactly average by wRC+ since Merrifield took off (100).

The story of the 2023 Blue Jays has yet to be written, but no matter what happens we'll be able to look back at an important stretch from early July to mid-August and say Merrifield carried this offence. The idea that he'd do that at any point might've sounded absurd prior to the season, but the former Kansas City Royal has obliterated reasonable projections.

If Toronto is going to meet its internal and external expectations for 2023, players like Bichette, Guerrero, Springer and Matt Chapman will have to be at the centre of elevating the offence. Merrifield's heater may be temporary, but at the very least he's put the stars on his squad in a position to take it from here with the team still in a playoff position.

Without his recent excellence, the Blue Jays might be looking up at the Seattle Mariners with 42 games left on the schedule instead of trying to hold them off.