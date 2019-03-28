Blue Jays wash their hands of Morales mistake as youth movement marches on

The Toronto Blue Jays were never wise to sign Kendrys Morales and now his time with the team is over. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

On Wednesday night the Toronto Blue Jays moved on from one of their worst free agent signings in recent memory, shipping Kendrys Morales to the Oakland Athletics.

In his two years with Toronto, Morales hit a middle-of-the-road .249/.318/.442, provided severely negative value on the bases, and rarely appeared in the field. Per FanGraphs he was worth -0.4 Wins Above Replacement during his tenure, and including the money the Blue Jays sent to the A’s in the deal, they paid him more than $31 million for his services.

That’s not a pretty picture, but there’s significantly more to this trade than jettisoning a player who hasn’t produced. By moving Morales, the Blue Jays open up regular at-bats for a younger player who could be a part of their future. Even if Morales had a bounce-back year in 2019, something the Athletics are clearly hoping for, he wouldn’t have been much use to a Blue Jays team without competitive aspirations.

Now, the club gets to spread the hundreds of plate appearances he would accumulated around. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet is reporting that outfielder Anthony Alford is joining the club in a corresponding move. Every major league at-bat that the 24-year-old takes is more beneficial to the Blue Jays than a Morales at-bat would have been.

Alford won’t be the sole benefactor, though. By opening up the designated hitter spot, the Blue Jays are now able to get Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney into the same lineup, something that didn’t look feasible with Morales, Kevin Pillar and Randal Grichuk locked in. Although the team was pleased with Hernandez’s defensive development during spring training, he’s well suited to soak up available DH at-bats.

It’s hard to say exactly how the playing time will shake out between Hernandez, McKinney, and Alford, but all three have something to prove and the Blue Jays can give each the opportunity to shine.

Beyond increased opportunities for younger players, Toronto did get a more finite return for Morales as well. The Athletics absorb more than $1 million of his salary, and the Blue Jays get 22-year-old infield prospect Jesus Lopez. Lopez is no one’s idea of a blue-chip prospect considering his .221/.278/.311 line as a pro, but the Nicaraguan is a “why not” shot in the dark. Probably most importantly, the Blue Jays added to their international bonus pool, which they already supplemented with the Dwight Smith Jr. deal. That money could theoretically be the difference between being able to get a highly-touted international free agent and missing out.

While the positives of moving on from Morales are readily apparent, it’s not a trade with no downside. Morales was an extremely well-respected member of the clubhouse and a crucial resource for younger Latino players especially. Considering the Blue Jays are building around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — with Elvis Luciano trying to keep his head above water as a 19-year-old in the majors — it’s hard to know what they’re missing by not having someone of Morales’s stature on board.

During his time in Toronto it’s probably fair to say that Morales made the Blue Jays worse. His lack of position made the team inflexible, he was inconsistent at the plate, and he was paid rather handsomely. The opportunity cost of doing something else with his salary and his nearly 1,100 plate appearances was significant.

On the other hand, it’s also probably fair to say he made the clubhouse and environment around the team better. There’s certainly an argument to be made that he’d have improved lives for the team’s young players if they’d kept him. Ultimately the Blue Jays decided their up-and-comers could gain more from getting as many at-bats as possible than they could from the presence of Morales.

It’s pretty hard to fault them for that.

