Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to undergo MRI after leaving game vs. Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, manager Charlie Montoyo revealed to reporters post-game.

“He felt a little tweak in his knee so we took him out just in case. So he's going to get an MRI to make sure he's fine. I'll know more about it tomorrow,” Montoyo said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Montoyo added that he would pull anyone that complains about an injury as a precautionary measure, especially considering where the team is at this juncture of the season.

Guerrero Jr. left the contest when he experienced pain in his left knee after fielding a grounder from Seattle’s Austin Nola at third base in the second inning, while throwing to make a routine throw to first.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

One of the lone highlights of the Blue Jays’ season, alongside fellow rookies Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .275 with 14 home runs and 54 RBI.

Widely considered to be the best prospect in baseball prior to the season, the 20-year-old has largely lived up to the hype, and submitted one of the best moments of the season after hitting 91 homers during the Home Run Derby.

Brandon Drury took Guerrero Jr.’s place at third base during Saturday’s 4-3 loss.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports