Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. pulled from game against Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Saturday's game against the Mariners with left knee soreness. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays just can’t have nice things in the 2019 MLB season.

Finally appearing to show that there is some light at the end of the tunnel by winning 12 of their last 18 games, the team was dealt a blow Saturday afternoon as rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was forced to exit their game against the Seattle Mariners with left knee discomfort.

His final act in the contest was at third base, rushing a grounder headed toward shortstop Bo Bichette before throwing across his body. The play was not in time.

Guerrero Jr. was replaced by Brandon Drury.

On the season, the 20-year-old is hitting .275 with 14 home runs and 54 RBI.

