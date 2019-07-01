Vladdy Report: Guerrero Jr. gets back on track as Derby nears

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has turned it up a bit of late. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The official announcement of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s participation in the Home Run Derby has Vladdy watchers looking ahead, but he’s coming off a week worthy of recognition.

For most of June the 20-year-old floundered. He carried a .243/.305/.338 line for the month into last Monday with just one home run to his name. The rookie’s power was sapped and his plate discipline had been severely tested by a barrage of breaking balls. It wasn’t cause for existential panic, but it wasn’t pretty.

Last week Vladdy turned this around, though. He managed to slash .300/.391/.500 and struck out just three times in 22 trips to the plate. He also had himself an error-less week, which has been a rarity for him thus far - albeit in fewer opportunities than usual.

Nothing about the five-game stretch was extraordinary, but it seemed to indicate Vladdy has stopped the bleeding a touch and positioned himself to enter the all-star break on a high note.

The line: 6-for-20 with 1 home run, 1 double, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts

Best at-bat: Home run vs. Homer Bailey, third inning on Thursday

Nothing about this is particularly complicated. Homer Bailey didn’t bury his splitter enough on the first pitch to Guerrero Jr. and left it right in the slugger’s happy zone.

Vladdy didn’t miss it.

It was his first round-tripper since June 5, which has to have the Blue Jays hopeful the monkey is off his back a bit.

“He feels good. He’s seen all his friends going deep and I know because he’s a kid and they’re having fun he wanted to hit one too,” manager Charlie Montoyo said of the shot. “I bet he feels a lot better now.”

Worst at-bat: Single vs. Danny Duffy, sixth inning on Friday

It’s pretty damn hard for a hit to earn a “worst at-bat”, but this is a special exception. Guerrero Jr. took a wild hack at a first pitch way off the plate and popped it up. The ball crawled off the bat at 75.3 mph and had an Expecting Batting Average of just .100.

It just happened to fall in:

Ambushing a first pitch can be a solid idea, but the chances of doing anything with a pitch this far inside are slim. Vladdy is one of the few guys with the talent and strength to stay on an offering like this, but even for him it’s a low-percentage proposition. Getting a 1-0 count is a better outcome than this hack.

Although this at-bat technically paid off, it’s not what the Blue Jays would want to see.

How they pitched him:

It was a very peculiar week in terms of the game plan against Guerrero Jr. Both the Yankees and Royals are in the top half of clubs in terms of fastball usage, but not enough to justify this. Perhaps Vladdy’s struggles motivated a more aggressive approach, but it didn’t really work.

You could argue on weeks where the rookie sees a spread like this he should do even better than his .300/.391/.500, but the Blue Jays will take the rebound. The degree of difficultly will definitely be higher than this most weeks, as most teams will lean on the sliders and curveballs that have given the rookie headaches.

Defence and base running: Guerrero Jr. didn’t make much of an impact in the field largely because he didn’t get the chance. He DH’ed twice leading to a joking back-and-forth between Montoyo and broadcaster Joe Siddall on Saturday about how at 20 he was getting old and needed a break from the field.

The manager defended his moves by saying he had other players he had to get in there, but considering Brandon Drury was the player he went to at third that day, it wasn’t a strong argument.

When Guerrero Jr. first came to the majors he was always playing third, but recently he’s gotten more and more DH days. That’s not a coincidence given how shaky the rookie has been with the glove at times, but it seems like there’s no harm in him getting as many reps at third as possible, even if it means some ugly plays and more days off for other infields. The Blue Jays need to know if Vladdy is a third baseman long-term.

Right now it looks like it could go either way, even though smart money is on a move to first at some point.

