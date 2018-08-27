Blue Jays’ Troy Tulowitzki welcomes shortstop competition in 2019

Troy Tulowitzki hasn’t stepped on the field for the Blue Jays in more than a year, but he still believes his job as Toronto’s everyday shortstop is safe.

Tulowitzki, 33, had surgery to remove bone spurs from both heels in early April and was ruled out for the season Saturday. He’s missed at least 30 games in seven straight seasons and eight of the past nine. And despite the mounting evidence against his durability, Tulowitzki is welcoming to anyone who wants to push him out of his role.

“I would love for it to be a competition, because that makes our team better,” Tulowitzki said Sunday, via the Toronto Sun. “I’ve always said from Day 1 when I stepped into the big leagues … I welcome competition. You don’t get to this point without competing. If there’s someone that’s better than me, I’ll be the first to say it.”

Tulowitzki, a two-time Gold Glove winner shortstop, not only welcomed competition, he also scoffed at the idea of changing positions.

“Positioning is very important,” Tulowitzki said while comparing himself, ironically, to Cal Ripken Jr., who moved from shortstop to third base later in his career.

“My experience out there I think proves that you don’t have to be the quickest guy. It’s about reads, it’s about knowing the game, it’s about baseball smarts, it’s about angles, there’s a lot more that goes into playing shortstop than people think,” Tulowitzki said. “I believe in my ability. I believe in the homework I do so. And guess what? My heels aren’t going to be hurting either (next season) and I played with my heels bothering me the last couple of years. I might even be better suited for the position as I get older. I’ve studied that position for a long time and have done it for a long time which gives me a huge advantage.”

Tulowitzki is owed $20 million next season and $14 million in 2020.