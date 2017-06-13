Blue Jays' Travis out 'a while' after right knee surgery

TORONTO (AP) -- Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis had surgery on Monday to clean out cartilage in his right knee and is expected to be out ''a while,'' according to manager John Gibbons.

Travis has been out since last Tuesday with what the team had termed a bone bruise in his right knee.

Gibbons refused to put a timetable on the return of the second baseman, who is hitting .259 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 50 games this season. The Blue Jays manager added that Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney would continue to platoon at second base in Travis' absence.

