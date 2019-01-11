Blue Jays trade Russell Martin to the L.A. Dodgers

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

With spring training a little more than a month away, the Toronto Blue Jays made a significant roster adjustment on Friday.

The Jays have traded Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting an end to the trade rumours that had been swirling around the catcher’s name for most of the offseason. Martin spent five season with the Dodgers from 2006-2010.

In return, the Blue Jays will receive SS Ronny Brito and RHP Andrew Sopko.

In shipping Martin out of town, the Blue Jays pave the way for Danny Jansen to get the most possible playing time, while solidifying Luke Maile in the backup role. Although Martin is owed $20 million, the club’s payroll situation won’t change dramatically as they’ll likely be paying the lion’s share of that money.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be eating a significant portion of Russell Martin's $20 million salary, league sources tell ESPN. @ArashMadani had the deal done first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2019





