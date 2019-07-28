Report: Blue Jays trade Marcus Stroman to New York Mets

Marcus Stroman's time with the Toronto Blue Jays is over. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

After weeks of speculation, the Toronto Blue Jays have traded their longest-tenured player and only all-star.

Marcus Stroman is headed to the New York Mets, according to Jon Morosi.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Toronto will receive pitching prospects in return.

The 28-year-old exploded onto the scene in 2014 and has been a staple of the Blue Jays rotation ever since. Stroman is in the midst of one of his best seasons with a 2.96 ERA and a strong 3.52 FIP - a performance that’s been worth 2.9 Wins Above Replacement.

New York is getting a veteran starter with a history of consistency, durability, and playoff success. Although Stroman doesn’t post gaudy strikeout rates, he’s a bullpen saver who works deep into games by pitching efficiently and keeping the ball on the ground.

The Blue Jays moved the right-hander because he’s only under team control through 2020 and doesn’t fit their competitive window barring a costly extension they were clearly disinclined to give him. The decision to trade Stroman as opposed to extending his contract will be heavily scrutinized if the Blue Jays are unable to develop or acquire top-of-the-rotation starters in the next few years.

Stroman won’t just be missed in Toronto for his contributions on the mound. The all-star was a fan favourite in the city due to the way he seemed to embrace Canada and a variety of entertaining antics from shimmy celebrations to opportunistic quick pitching.

With Stroman gone, Aaron Sanchez, Ryan Tepera, Devon Travis and Justin Smoak are the only Blue Jays remaining from the club’s 2015 and 2016 playoff appearances.

