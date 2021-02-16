Blue Jays trade Fisher to Milwaukee for cash, player to be named later

·1 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Derek Fisher to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

The Blue Jays made the announcement on Monday.

The 27-year-old Fisher joined Toronto in 2019 after being acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade.

He was designated for assignment by the Jays on Feb. 11 to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher David Phelps.

Fisher batted .177 with 11 extra-base hits in 56 games over two seasons with the Jays.

He has a career .194 average with 12 doubles, five triples, and 17 home runs in 168 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.

  • Police investigating death of former Bucs, Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson

    A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

  • Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

    A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.

  • Blake Griffin seeking to join contender as Pistons continue rebuild

    Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.

  • Report: 3-point contest, skills challenge to take place before NBA All-Star Game

    Though the league is moving forward with the All-Star Game, many in the NBA aren't happy with the decision.

  • ESPN responds after backlash at Dana White for calling reporter Ariel Helwani a 'douche'

    ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.

  • Andre Drummond addresses obvious needs, but finding a deal for Raptors is difficult

    The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.

  • Will the IOC finally take a stand against China's human rights violations?

    Beijing 2022 presents the IOC with yet another chance to do the right thing. History doesn't suggest it will take it.

  • LeBron James had invitations from Cowboys and Seahawks to try out: 'I would have made the team'

    LeBron James thinks he could have made it on an NFL roster.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Jordan Staal highlights this week's must-add players

    There are several quality players available who would certainly improve your fantasy hockey lineup this week.

  • Michael Jordan donates $10 million to open two medical clinics in North Carolina

    Michael Jordan believes "everyone should have access to to quality healthcare."

  • NHL Podcast: Net upgrade must be Ron Hextall's top priority

    New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.

  • What we miss most about Raptors games in Toronto

    Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.

  • Predators-Stars postponed at city request, extreme weather

    DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area. With significant power outages in North Texas and throughout the state, the NHL said the decision to postpone the game was made by the teams, on-ice officials and the league upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. The NHL didn't announce the postponement until about a half-hour before the scheduled start of the game. There was power at the American Airlines Center at the time. The game was set to be the fifth of the Stars' season-long eight-game homestand. No makeup date was announced. The teams were already set to play at the AAC on Tuesday night, and it wasn't immediately clear if that game could also be impacted. Texas was dealing with unusually snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures — with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — as part of a widespread winter storm. The state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen during 100-degree summer days. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Wizards meet John Wall with tribute video in return to Washington

    John Wall recently said he thought he deserved better treatment from the Wizards before his trade to the Rockets.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk from Carolina Hurricanes

    TORONTO — Alex Galchenyuk has a new home for the second time in just over 48 hours. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the winger from the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday in a deal that saw forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky head the other way. Galchenyuk, 27, appeared in eight games with the Ottawa Senators this season after signing a one-year contract for just over US$1 million in free agency, registering one goal before he was shipped to Carolina along with centre Cedric Paquette for winger Ryan Dzingel on Saturday. In 557 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Senators, Galchenyuk has 136 goals and 321 points. The third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft, who has added four goals and nine assists in 32 playoff contests, is joining his sixth organization since the 2018-19 season. Galchenyuk , who cleared waivers prior to Monday's trade, never left Canada following Carolina's original swap with Ottawa, meaning he won't need to quarantine for two weeks before joining the Leafs, the team's taxi squad or the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Korshkov has 16 goals and 31 points in 53 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL in 2020-21. The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Leafs with the 31st pick in 2016 and signed with the team in May 2019, scored in his only NHL game on Feb. 16, 2020. Warsofsky, 30, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Betting: Will Dustin Johnson win at Genesis Invitational?

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

  • Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out of rest of season, will declare for NBA draft

    Duke has just six games left on its regular season schedule.

  • Kuemper shines as Coyotes beat Blues 1-0 in Game 7

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots, Clayton Keller scored and the Arizona Coyotes closed out their seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues with a 1-0 win Monday. The shifting dynamics of playing hockey in a pandemic led to the Blues and Coyotes playing seven straight games against each other, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. The teams split the first six games, and the Coyotes were at their shutdown best in Game 7. Keller scored in the second period. Kuemper, making his fifth start in the series, earned his first shutout this season and No. 19 for his career. Jordan Binnington had 18 saves for the Blues. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press