Blue Jays trade deadline rumours: Toronto considering reunion with Teoscar Hernandez

The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold the third and final American League wild-card spot, but still have work to do ahead of Tuesday's 6:00 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline.

Toronto has already addressed its bullpen by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals, but at least one more move is likely as general manager Ross Atkins aims to bolster a roster hoping to make a run at the World Series.

Keep it here for all the latest Blue Jays news and rumours throughout the day.

The Blue Jays are very familiar with Teoscar Hernandez, as the slugger spent six years with the organization. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Blue Jays among teams interested in Teoscar Hernandez

Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is drawing heavy interest and the Blue Jays are one of the teams involved, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. In addition to Toronto, Morosi lists the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants among the half-dozen teams checking in on Hernandez.

Sources: Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from at least a half-dozen teams, and a trade is increasingly likely before 6 pm ET tomorrow.



The Blue Jays know Hernandez very well, as the slugger spent six seasons with the organization prior to his trade to Seattle last offseason. The 31-year-old was very productive over his Blue Jays career, being named an All-Star in 2021 and winning two Silver Slugger awards (2020, '21).

Hernandez hasn't enjoyed the same success with the Mariners, hitting .238/.288/.406 with 16 home runs in 106 games. He also leads the majors with 143 strikeouts on the year.

Would he recapture some of his previous form by reuniting with close friend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the Blue Jays dugout? His right-handed power bat in the outfield would fill one of Toronto's biggest needs.

The native of the Dominican Republic was recently asked if he would be open to a return to Toronto either at the trade deadline or when he hits free agency this winter and said he "wouldn't say no."

Bo Bichette injury altering Blue Jays' trade deadline to-do list?

Blue Jays fans held their breath when Bo Bichette exited Monday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles with what the team is calling "right knee discomfort." The team is still gathering information about the injury and is expected to have an update on Tueday.

Bichette has been Toronto's best offensive player in 2023, so losing him for any period of time would be a tough blow. MLB Network's Jon Morosi suggests Bichette's status may impact the Blue Jays' approach to the deadline, as adding a shortstop could suddenly become a priority. Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and Paul DeJong of the Cardinals are two of the names who figure to be available.