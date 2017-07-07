Blue Jays tease a glimpse of missing offensive balance

TORONTO — Of the many criticisms the 2017 Toronto Blue Jays have faced, perhaps the most consistent has been the accusations that their offence is one-dimensional.

It cannot be denied that the Blue Jays live and die by the home run. Coming into Thursday’s action they ranked 27th in the league in run scoring despite hitting the 13th-most home runs. Blue Jays fans have become all-too-accustomed to watching solo home runs and haven’t seen their team string hits together consistently for big innings.

That’s why their performance in a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros was a refreshing change of pace for the club. Although they did wind up hitting a home run in the form of a sixth-inning tack-on job by Russell Martin, the Blue Jays blew the game open in a five-run fifth with the following sequence: single, single, single, strikeout, double, single, walk, reached on error, double. That type of inning has been exceedingly rare for Toronto this year.

Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays found a way to win without relying on the home run on Thursday night.

“We’ll never get mad at home runs,” Martin said of the lineup’s performance. “But when everyone is doing their part, being tough, and battling, then you get a couple of hits joined together, it definitely feels good.”

When the Blue Jays don’t break out the long balls, they’ve very rarely found a way to score enough runs to win games. The club has failed to hit multiple home runs in 53 contests and come away with just 18 victories. Compared to last year’s squad, a similar portion of their games fall under this category, but they’ve converted far fewer for wins.

Games with one home run or fewer

They’ve also been worse at securing victories in games where they managed a barrage of home runs, but the difference is slighter.

Games with two home runs or more

Even with the veteran sluggers they possess, the Blue Jays can’t count on parking a few balls in the seats each night. If they are going to claw their way back into the playoff race they’ll need to win more games where power isn’t their primary weapon. Home runs will continue to be a core component of the offence, but they can’t be everything.

“Home runs are nice, but we felt [our reliance on them] would change, we just couldn’t keep up that pace where that was the only way we could score,” manager John Gibbons said. “Especially when you’re facing better pitchers, better pitchers don’t give up a lot of home runs, you gotta take care of getting hits other ways.”

On Thursday, the Blue Jays showed a bit of a blueprint for how that could work. The team managed 12 hits that didn’t clear the fence — their highest total of the season. Jose Bautista and Martin, the team’s new top-of-the-order duo, were on base a combined five times. Every member of the starting lineup got a hit. The team went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position and five of their six run-scoring hits went to centre or the opposite field. They looked like a team not constantly trying to go deep.

Now, baseball isn’t about what you can do on one occasion. Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray hit the team’s longest home run of the season at 457 feet. Chris Coghlan once demonstrated the ability to fly. Albert Pujols has stolen a base this season.

The Blue Jays are a long ways away from proving they can consistently generate offence with a more balanced, multi-faceted attack. There’s a good chance that doesn’t happen this year.

However, they did manage it Thursday against the best team in baseball with one of the league’s toughest young starters in Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound. One game like this hasn’t proven anything, but it’s undoubtedly a good sign for the Blue Jays.

