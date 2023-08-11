Blue Jays starting pitcher Manoah sent to minors for second time this season

TORONTO — Alek Manoah is going back to the minors to refine his pitching delivery and prepare for a potential Toronto Blue Jays post-season run.

Manoah was optioned to triple-A Buffalo on Friday, with reliever Hagen Danner recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move.

"Same message that we've been talking to him all year, really. Just have your delivery be sound," said Toronto manager John Schneider. "There was progress when he came back and certain things we were looking at between that, his breaking ball, fastball command, so I think just continuing to work on those things."

Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3 loss to Cleveland on Thursday that saw him give up four earned runs over four innings.

He started the season 1-7 with a 6.36 earned-run average before being demoted to the minors to focus on his delivery.

Manoah was a finalist for the American League Cy Young award last year, but has struggled this season with a 3-9 record and 5.87 ERA.

"When you get to the end of the season, all bets are off in terms of roles or roster spots," said Schneider. "You just try to put the best team together.

"I think the path for him is to get a regular turn in the rotation and do what he can to get back to the pitcher that he can be."

Closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., is going to go on a rehab assignment to Buffalo on Saturday. He will pitch with the Bisons and, if all goes well, he will return to Toronto on Tuesday.

Romano has been on the injured list with a sore lower back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press