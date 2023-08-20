Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. considered day-to-day with finger issue

The Blue Jays are hopeful Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be ready to play in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. (Sam Greene-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort, the team announced.

Guerrero Jr. was removed shortly after losing his bat on a swing in the top half of the fourth. The training staff briefly examined the slugger on the field and originally allowed him to remain in the game. He was then removed as Toronto took the field to play defence.

The 24-year-old was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored prior to his departure. Cavan Biggio replaced Guerrero Jr. at first base.

The Blue Jays held a 9-2 lead at the time and ended up cruising to a 10-3 victory in the rubber match of the series.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters after the game that Guerrero Jr.'s injury isn't believed to be serious and he is considered day-to-day. Schneider hopes to have the Home Run Derby champ back in the lineup when the Blue Jays begin a crucial three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Toronto currently finds itself out of a playoff spot as the red-hot Seattle Mariners have won 16 of their past 20 games to grab a half-game lead over the Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card position.