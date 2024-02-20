Blue Jays slugger Guerrero Jr. says he has 'no hard feelings' after arbitration case

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he has "no hard feelings" with the team after going through the arbitration process earlier this month.

Guerrero was awarded US$19.9 million by a three-person panel, which picked his request over the Blue Jays' offer of $18.05 million.

Speaking publicly today at spring training for the first time since the decision, Guerrero says he understands arbitration can be part of the business.

He says he has turned the page and will be ready to go for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old first baseman, who earned $14.5 million last year, is under team control through the 2025 campaign.

Unless his contract is extended, he'll become eligible for free agency after that season.

