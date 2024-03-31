Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette scratched from lineup due to neck spasms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was a late scratch from Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to neck spasms.

The 2023 AL All-Star was replaced by Ernie Clement.

Bichette had two hits in 12 at-bats (.167) with two RBIs through the first three games of the season.

Third baseman Justin Turner hit third in the lineup in place of Bichette.

Ace Kevin Gausman, whose spring training debut was delayed until March 25 because of shoulder fatigue, made his first start.

The Associated Press