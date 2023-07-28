Blue Jays shake up batting order for series opener vs. Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays will feature a new-look batting order when they take the field for the opener of a key three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Whit Merrifield is atop the lineup card, while typical leadoff man George Springer occupies the fifth spot. This marks the first time since July 23, 2021 that Springer has hit somewhere other than leadoff in a game he starts.

Bo Bichette, Brandon Belt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slide into their usual spots in the lineup, while Springer's move down the order bumps Matt Chapman to sixth. Daulton Varsho, Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier make up the bottom third of John Schneider's squad.

Springer has been one of the most dynamic leadoff hitters in MLB history over his career and moved into sole possession of second place all time with his 55th leadoff home run last month. While his career production speaks for itself, the 33-year-old has been struggling at the plate of late. He is slashing just .170/.304/.213 over the past 14 days and has only one hit in his past 26 at bats.

Merrifield was the logical candidate to earn the promotion, as he has been hitting a robust .343 with a .950 OPS over his past 20 games. He also has plenty of experience leading off, playing 703 games in that slot over his eight-year MLB career.

The Blue Jays have a new-look batting order for Friday's game against the Angels. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Schneider is hoping the changes will give his team an early offensive spark, as the Blue Jays rank 22nd in the majors in runs scored in the first inning. The change also gives Springer a better chance of coming to the plate with men on base, where he can do more damage.

Toronto enters play on Friday in possession of the final American League wild-card spot. The Angels are one of the teams the Blue Jays are trying to fend off, as they sit three games back in the standings. The Angels would also have to leapfrog the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to make the postseason.