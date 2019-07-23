Blue Jays set franchise record for most starters used in a season

It has been a record-setting season already for the Toronto Blue Jays, though few of them have been positive.

Socrates Brito got off to the worst start at the plate in franchise history earlier in the season, and Aaron Sanchez recently lost a team record ten straight starts. Now, the team’s injury plagued rotation has already had more players cycle through it than ever before.

Ryan Borucki’s season debut on Monday night in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians made him the 15th player to start a game for the Blue Jays, setting a new franchise high for most starters used in a season.

Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Trent Thornton, Clayton Richard, Matt Shoemaker, Edwin Jackson, Clay Buchholz, Derek Law, Thomas Pannone, Jacob Waguespack, Sean Reid-Foley, Daniel Hudson, David Phelps, Ryan Feierabend, and now Borucki all share a split of the notoriety as the most varied starting rotation in team history.

Yes, there are a few non-traditional ‘openers’ in that midst, but the picture still remains of a team that has dealt with more than a few issues in patching together a five-man rotation over the first 102 games of the season.

The new mark passes the old record shared by the 2017 and 2018 versions of the squad. With 60 games to go and a trade deadline still to come, that number could get larger before the season is out.

