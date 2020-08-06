Blue Jays schedule 2020: Dates, times for Toronto's revised MLB regular season

MLB revised its 2020 regular season to 60 games because of the global COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign is now slated to run from July 23 through Sept. 27.

The Blue Jays, Canada's lone MLB club, will be playing all 60 of their games outside Canada. The federal government in Ottawa denied the club permission to play at Rogers Centre over concerns about frequent cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S.

Where Toronto will play its designated home games finally became clear the day of its July 24 season opener and a less than a week before its July 29 "home" opener. The club announced that it will play the majority of its home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., the home of the Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

The Jays announced two days later that their first "home" game will be Aug. 11 vs. the Marlins.

The club had worked out an agreement with the Pirates to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, only to have the state of Pennsylvania deny it entry.

As for the schedule itself: The Jays will face the other teams in the AL East (40 games total) and all five teams in the NL East (20 games) under the new format. That means there will be precious few breathers for a team that's still in the developmental stage even though it added multiple veteran starting pitchers in the offseason (Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson).

Here is the Blue Jays' full revised 2020 regular-season schedule, with dates, opponents and game times.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME July 24 at Rays W, 6-3 July 25 at Rays L, 4-1 July 26 at Rays L, 6-5 July 27 at Nationals W, 4-1 July 28 at Nationals W, 5-1 July 29 at Nationals* L, 4-0 (10) July 30 at Nationals* L, 6-4 July 31 at Phillies* Postponed Aug. 1 at Phillies* Postponed Aug. 2 at Phillies* Postponed Aug. 4 at Braves L, 10-1 Aug. 5 at Braves W, 2-1 Aug. 6 at Braves 7:10 p.m. Aug. 7 at Red Sox 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Red Sox 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Red Sox 1:35 p.m. Aug. 11 vs. Marlins 6:37 p.m. Aug. 12 vs. Marlins 6:37 p.m. Aug. 14 vs. Rays 6:37 p.m. Aug. 15 vs. Rays 6:37 p.m. Aug. 16 vs. Rays 3:07 p.m. Aug. 17 at Orioles 7:05 p.m. Aug. 18 at Orioles 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19 at Orioles 1:05 p.m. Aug. 20 vs. Phillies (2) 1:05 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rays 6:40 p.m. Aug. 22 at Rays 6:40 p.m. Aug. 23 at Rays 1:10 p.m. Aug. 24 at Rays 3:10 p.m. Aug. 25 vs. Red Sox 6:37 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Red Sox 6:37 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Red Sox 6:37 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Orioles 6:37 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Orioles 6:37 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. Orioles 3:07 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Orioles 2:07 p.m. Sept. 1 at Marlins 6:40 p.m. Sept. 2 at Marlins 6:40 p.m. Sept. 3 at Red Sox 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Red Sox 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Red Sox 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Red Sox 1:35 p.m. Sept. 7 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 11 vs. Mets 6:37 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. Mets 6:37 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Mets 3:07 p.m. Sept. 15 at Yankees 7:05 p.m. Sept. 16 at Yankees 7:05 p.m. Sept. 17 at Yankees 7:05 p.m. Sept. 18 at Phillies (2)** 4:05 p.m. Sept. 19 at Phillies 6:37 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phillies TBD Sept. 21 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 24 vs. Yankees 6:37 p.m. Sept. 25 vs. Orioles 6:37 p.m. Sept. 26 vs. Orioles 6:37 p.m. Sept. 27 vs. Orioles 3:07 p.m.

* The Blue Jays will be designated as the home team.

** The Blue Jays will be designated as the home team in Game 1.